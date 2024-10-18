Calah Taylor’s Newly Released “Survivor’s Guilt” is a Gripping Story of Faith, Family, and Redemption
“Survivor’s Guilt” from Christian Faith Publishing author Calah Taylor is a compelling narrative that explores the emotional toll of war, the burden of guilt, and the power of faith amidst life’s toughest battles.
New Ringgold, PA, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Survivor’s Guilt”, a gripping exploration of one man's struggle to reconcile his faith with the traumatic experiences of military life, is the creation of published author, Calah Taylor.
Taylor shares, “Deployment is hard. War is costly and Recon Marine Sergeant Finn Cobalt is paying the price—overseas and at home.
Courageous action jeopardizes his military career. Two rescue attempts go south, and secrets strain his family relationships. As guilt stalks his footsteps, his faith is brought into question. Is there anything left? Or has it been destroyed?
When his brother is shot and his life threatened, Finn wants to strike out on his own. Will he realize the help and love from his family and friends and hold fast to his faith? Or will he lose himself to the 'demons' of his past?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Calah Taylor’s new book delves into the struggles of a Marine returning from war, torn between the lingering traumas of his past and the strength of his faith and familial bonds.
Consumers can purchase “Survivor’s Guilt” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Survivor’s Guilt,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Taylor shares, “Deployment is hard. War is costly and Recon Marine Sergeant Finn Cobalt is paying the price—overseas and at home.
Courageous action jeopardizes his military career. Two rescue attempts go south, and secrets strain his family relationships. As guilt stalks his footsteps, his faith is brought into question. Is there anything left? Or has it been destroyed?
When his brother is shot and his life threatened, Finn wants to strike out on his own. Will he realize the help and love from his family and friends and hold fast to his faith? Or will he lose himself to the 'demons' of his past?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Calah Taylor’s new book delves into the struggles of a Marine returning from war, torn between the lingering traumas of his past and the strength of his faith and familial bonds.
Consumers can purchase “Survivor’s Guilt” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Survivor’s Guilt,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories