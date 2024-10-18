Isabelle Pennell’s Newly Released “The View From Within” is a Raw and Honest Reflection on Teenage Struggles
“The View From Within” from Christian Faith Publishing author Isabelle Pennell is an introspective journey into the mind of a seventeen-year-old navigating the complexities of anxiety, personal challenges, and emotional turmoil, offering readers an intimate look at the struggles and resilience of youth.
Amory, MS, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The View From Within,” a candid and poignant exploration of the inner world of a teenager grappling with anxiety, self-doubt, and the challenges of growing up, is the creation of published author, Isabelle Pennell.
Pennell shares, “A glimpse into the mind of Isabelle Pennell, a seventeen-year-old whose life went downhill, is something that is peculiar and very interesting; it is a mind that has been through so much it has been overcome with anxiety, a prison of thoughts… Will she ever escape?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Isabelle Pennell’s new book offers readers a powerful narrative that delves into the emotional landscape of adolescence, highlighting the importance of understanding, resilience, and hope.
Consumers can purchase “The View From Within” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The View From Within,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
