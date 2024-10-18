Norman Coleman III’s Newly Released “I Will Walk With Jesus: A Journey to a Life Worth Living” is an Inspiring Guide to Deepening One's Faith and Purpose
“I Will Walk With Jesus: A Journey to a Life Worth Living” from Christian Faith Publishing author Norman Coleman III is a heartfelt exploration of spiritual growth, offering encouragement and guidance for living a fulfilling Christian life through daily intentionality and a close relationship with Jesus.
Mason, OH, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “I Will Walk With Jesus: A Journey to a Life Worth Living”: a spiritually rich and empowering book that invites readers to deepen their relationship with Christ. “I Will Walk With Jesus: A Journey to a Life Worth Living” is the creation of published author, Norman Coleman III, who spent thirty-three years in pastoral ministry, serving appointments as minister of youth and young adults, associate pastor, teaching pastor, and senior pastor, and has led mission teams in Ghana, West Africa, and Guatemala, as well as served on mission teams to Mexico; Cuba; Ghana, West Africa; Guatemala; Cape Town, South Africa; and Johannesburg, South Africa.
Norman’s love of God in Christ and people far surpasses any denominational affiliation he has had as he seeks to touch lives by being surrendered to God and available to serve Him. Norman has been married to his wife, Julie, for thirty-eight years and is not only a devoted husband, father, pastor, and friend but is now a doting grandfather. Norman is currently affiliated with the Global Methodist Church, active at Crossroads Church in Mason, Ohio, and serves as a hospice chaplain in the Cincinnati, Ohio, area.
Coleman shares, “I Will Walk With Jesus is not simply a book about the author’s Christian journey, but an encouragement and challenge for the old and new believers alike to be intentional in their efforts to 'abide in,' aka, 'walk with' Jesus daily. In these pages you will discover that you alone must choose to live a life that the world desperately needs to see and some guidance in how to walk by the power of the Holy Spirit. You will not only discover a life worth living, but you will also become an effective and fruitful witness of God’s love and grace in the world. If that is what you are seeking, it begins and ends with your relationship with God in Christ. So let’s get started! The Holy Spirit is waiting to guide, encourage, and empower you to begin living that life today.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norman Coleman III’s new book offers readers valuable insights into living a Christ-centered life and becoming a more effective witness for God’s love. With its practical and encouraging message, “I Will Walk With Jesus” serves as a call to action for believers to commit to a deeper spiritual walk.
Consumers can purchase “I Will Walk With Jesus: A Journey to a Life Worth Living” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Will Walk With Jesus: A Journey to a Life Worth Living,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
