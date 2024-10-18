Dorothy “Dot” Plybon’s Newly Released “Love During Lockup: The Unfiltered Truth about Prison Romance” is a Raw and Insightful Exploration of Relationships Behind Bars

“Love During Lockup: The Unfiltered Truth about Prison Romance” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dorothy “Dot” Plybon is an honest and personal account of the emotional and spiritual challenges faced in a prison relationship, offering lessons on love, heartache, and personal growth.