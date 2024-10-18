Dorothy “Dot” Plybon’s Newly Released “Love During Lockup: The Unfiltered Truth about Prison Romance” is a Raw and Insightful Exploration of Relationships Behind Bars
“Love During Lockup: The Unfiltered Truth about Prison Romance” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dorothy “Dot” Plybon is an honest and personal account of the emotional and spiritual challenges faced in a prison relationship, offering lessons on love, heartache, and personal growth.
Leesburg, FL, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Love During Lockup: The Unfiltered Truth about Prison Romance”: an eye-opening and candid exploration of the realities of prison relationships. “Love During Lockup: The Unfiltered Truth about Prison Romance” is the creation of published author, Dorothy “Dot” Plybon, a dedicated mother and grandmother who recently retired from the insurance field.
Plybon shares, “This book is based on love during a locked-up experience that I had personally with a locked-up inmate. While certainly a learning curve spiritually and emotionally, I wish I had read this book first as I might have rethought my journey based on my goals in life. My journey started in 2015 and, unfortunately, ended in 2021. This experience was based in Florida, so the content of this book is based on facts witnessed in the Florida prison system.
Thank you to all my friends and family who put up with the highs and lows of my journey. Thank you for loving me through it all and the support you all gave. I am in great hopes that my journey will help someone else avoid any heartache. Be blessed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dorothy “Dot” Plybon’s new book offers readers a heartfelt, unfiltered look at the highs and lows of prison romance, aiming to provide insight and caution for those who may be considering or are currently in similar relationships.
Consumers can purchase “Love During Lockup: The Unfiltered Truth about Prison Romance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love During Lockup: The Unfiltered Truth about Prison Romance,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
