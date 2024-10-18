Michaela Flynn’s New Book “Betty and the Butterfly” is a Heartwarming Tale That Centers Around a Young Girl Who Longs to Make Friends But is Unsure How to
New York, NY, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michaela Flynn, who was born and raised in suburban Georgia, where she developed a love of reading and writing at a young age, has completed her most recent book “Betty and the Butterfly”: a delightful story that invites young readers to join Betty, a beautiful little girl with a big heart, who sets off on a journey to find friendship in her own backyard.
“Meet Betty, a beautiful little girl who wishes to find friends,” writes Michaela. “Follow her journey as she finds friendship just in her backyard. Betty and the butterfly will warm your hearts and remind you that there is a friend for everyone.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michaela Flynn’s book is a charming tale that will captivate readers of all ages, serving as a gentle reminder that true friends can often be found in the most unexpected places. With vibrant artwork to help bring Michaela’s story to life, “Betty and the Butterfly” is sure to resonate with young readers, inspiring them to seek connections and celebrate the beauty of friendship.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Betty and the Butterfly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
