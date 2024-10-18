Michael Morgan’s New Book “Where Are My Friends and Family?” is a Riveting Historical Fiction That Follows the Life and Times of the Author’s Great-Grandfather
Kitty Hawk, NC, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Morgan, a retired dentist who has been researching his family history from 1800 to 1899 for years, has completed his most recent book “Where Are My Friends and Family?”: a compelling historical fiction novel that delves into the life of the author’s great-grandfather, Patrick H. Morgan, from his time as a young boy during the outbreak of Civil War through to his adulthood, revealing a story of courage, perseverance, and remarkable historical events.
In “Where Are My Friends and Family?” readers follow the life of a young boy who finds his world upended as the Civil War breaks out across America, forcing him to flee for his own safety. As his story unfolds, Patrick begins his education at the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia, where he encounters a grueling regimen, and recounts his role in the Battle of New Market. During his post-war life, Patrick settles down and contributes significantly to his community and state. From becoming a lawyer and State Senator of North Carolina to serving as a superintendent of the Lifesaving Service (which later became the United States Coast Guard), Patrick’s journey is a testament to resilience and service.
“The book is a fictional-historical story about a young boy who is in the wrong place at the wrong time. He lived with his family on a beautiful farm in Currituck, North Carolina,” writes Morgan. “But in 1861, his state became the enemy of the United States, and the Yankee army was coming toward his farm. His father knew he had to protect his son from this war. His decision set his young son on a course that few men would ever travel. The son in this book is based on my great-grandfather, Patrick Henry Morgan. It is a story based on true historical events and is told by Patrick as he lived it.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Morgan’s book offers readers a deeply personal and historically rich account of Patrick’s life, providing a fascinating look at a historical era through the eyes of a young man who witnessed and took part in significant moments in American history.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Where Are My Friends and Family?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
