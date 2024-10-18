Author Jim Dustin’s New Book “Prison Planet: The Rise of Altura” is a Captivating and Riveting Adventure That Follows a Desperate Fight for Survival on a Savage Planet
Recent release “Prison Planet: The Rise of Altura” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jim Dustin is a thrilling novel that thrusts readers into a gripping tale of survival and resilience on the harsh world of Opheny, delving into the brutal reality of exile and the fight for dominance in a land where every step is fraught with danger.
Walden, CO, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jim Dustin, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist who ran a newspaper in a small Colorado town for fourteen years and before becoming the town’s mayor, has completed his new book “Prison Planet: The Rise of Altura”: a high-stakes science fiction adventure that immerses readers in a relentless struggle for survival on the brutal world of Opheny.
“One in ten. That’s how many survived exile to Opheny, the Prison Planet,” writes Jim. “At first, The Thirty planets sent only vicious and hardened criminals to the Torrid Zone of the planet where they were exposed to savage beasts, warlike tribes, and lethal weather. Because of a political prank gone wrong, Abraham Balador and more than 1,700 companions were sent to the Prison Planet. But he had no intention of dying in the jungle. He had a plan. Balador proposed a march of two thousand miles from the Torrid Zone to the safer temperate lands to the north. But apparently, there exists no safe place on the Prison Planet.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jim Dustin’s spellbinding tale combines heart-pounding action with profound themes of survival, leadership, and the struggle against seemingly insurmountable odds. With its vivid world-building, intense action sequences, and deep exploration of human resilience, “Prison Planet: The Rise of Altura” presents readers with a meticulously crafted story where every decision has dire consequences and the fight for survival is as much about the environment as it is about the enemies they face.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Prison Planet: The Rise of Altura” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
