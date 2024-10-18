Author Jim Dustin’s New Book “Prison Planet: The Rise of Altura” is a Captivating and Riveting Adventure That Follows a Desperate Fight for Survival on a Savage Planet

Recent release “Prison Planet: The Rise of Altura” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jim Dustin is a thrilling novel that thrusts readers into a gripping tale of survival and resilience on the harsh world of Opheny, delving into the brutal reality of exile and the fight for dominance in a land where every step is fraught with danger.