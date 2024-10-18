Author Shakira Kim’s New Book “The Unraveled World” is the Story of a Post Apocalyptic World and a Few Survivors Ability to Save It
Recent release “The Unraveled World” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shakira Kim is set in a world torn apart by a devastating virus and a clash between species as humanity fights for survival.
New York, NY, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shakira Kim has completed her new book “The Unraveled World”: a gripping story after the planet has been ravaged by a virus that has all but wiped out humanity and a new species, the Rickies, rise to become the apex predators of the world while humanity struggles to survive, but hope is not yet lost as a group of survivors may have the key to survival.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shakira Kim’s thrilling tale follows Dr. Alexandra Tyson and Lt. Col Dr. Ronan Rodriguez as they embark on their journey to bridge the gap between humans and Rickies to eradicate this new species and put humanity back as the dominant race, blurring the lines between hope and the odds, and friend and foes.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Unraveled World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
