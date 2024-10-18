Author Isabelle Berger’s New Book “Banana Dog Meets a Fruit Fly” is a Charming Story of a Banana Dog Who Travels All Over the Globe to Run Away from a Lonely Fruit Fly

Recent release “Banana Dog Meets a Fruit Fly” from Newman Springs Publishing author Isabelle Berger is a delightful journey that follows Banana Dog as he travels to iconic landmarks around the world to avoid his greatest fear: a pesky fruit fly. After running non-stop, Banana Dog learns that this fruit fly just wants a friend, and the two begin to form an inseparable bond.