Author Isabelle Berger’s New Book “Banana Dog Meets a Fruit Fly” is a Charming Story of a Banana Dog Who Travels All Over the Globe to Run Away from a Lonely Fruit Fly
Recent release “Banana Dog Meets a Fruit Fly” from Newman Springs Publishing author Isabelle Berger is a delightful journey that follows Banana Dog as he travels to iconic landmarks around the world to avoid his greatest fear: a pesky fruit fly. After running non-stop, Banana Dog learns that this fruit fly just wants a friend, and the two begin to form an inseparable bond.
Cherry Hill, NJ, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Isabelle Berger has completed her new book “Banana Dog Meets a Fruit Fly”: an adorable story that encourages young readers to face their fears while celebrating the joys of friendship, and not judging others based on their appearance or how they are perceived by others.
“‘Banana Dog Meets a Fruit Fly’ is a fun, lighthearted tale of a dog who embarks on a journey to avoid his greatest fear – a fruit fly. Throughout the story, Banana Dog travels to famous landmarks around the world and learns the importance of friendship while conquering his fear.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Isabelle Berger’s riveting story is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, promising to become a favorite during story time. With colorful and vibrant artwork as well as a heartwarming lesson, “Banana Dog Meets a Fruit Fly” will help inspire young readers to conquer their own fears and cherish friendships.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Banana Dog Meets a Fruit Fly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
