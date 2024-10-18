Author Diannah Bruch’s New Book “My Garden and Its Friends” is a Charming Tale That Brings Backyard Wonders to Life in a Delightful Rhyming Adventure for Young Readers
Recent release “My Garden and Its Friends” from Newman Springs Publishing author Diannah Bruch offers a charming journey through a vibrant backyard garden that features colorful fruits, vegetables, and a cast of different garden animal friends. Heartfelt and full of beautiful illustrations, “My Garden and Its Friends” combines playful rhymes with educational content to explore the joys of nature.
Bainbridge, GA, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Diannah Bruch, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, as well as a former social worker who has enjoyed her retirement for the last twelve years, has completed her new book “My Garden and Its Friends”: a delightful children's book that takes young readers on a whimsical journey through a backyard garden, filled with vibrant illustrations and playful rhymes that celebrate the beauty and wonder of the outdoors.
“This fun, quick-wit, and rhyming story takes you through my backyard garden with me,” writes Bruch. “It describes the colorful fruits and vegetables and introduces the friends who come to see and eat from the garden. The garden friends are the dragonfly, who comes to see the colorful plants and carries the pollen to and from the plants; the butterfly, who comes to the garden to see the colorful flowers and to carry the pollen to and from the plants; the frog, who comes to the garden to find and eat insects hiding among the plants; and finally, the ruby-throated hummingbird, who comes to the garden to sip the nectar inside the various flowering plants.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Diannah Bruch’s riveting tale features captivating illustrations that bring the garden to life, engaging young readers and encouraging them to appreciate the natural world. Designed to be a perfect fit for little hands, “My Garden and Its Friends” is an enjoyable read for families and a valuable resource for teachers looking to introduce students to the wonders of gardening and nature.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Garden and Its Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
