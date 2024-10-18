Author Diannah Bruch’s New Book “My Garden and Its Friends” is a Charming Tale That Brings Backyard Wonders to Life in a Delightful Rhyming Adventure for Young Readers

Recent release “My Garden and Its Friends” from Newman Springs Publishing author Diannah Bruch offers a charming journey through a vibrant backyard garden that features colorful fruits, vegetables, and a cast of different garden animal friends. Heartfelt and full of beautiful illustrations, “My Garden and Its Friends” combines playful rhymes with educational content to explore the joys of nature.