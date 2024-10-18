Author Delanglo Nanino’s New Book “The Father of Lies: Unveiled” is a Provocative Examination of Deception That Challenges Readers to Recognize the Subtle Lies of Satan

Recent release “The Father of Lies: Unveiled” from Covenant Books author Delanglo Nanino takes a bold stand against the pervasive deceptions that cloud spiritual perception. With an urgent call to action, Nanino encourages both Christians and non-Christians to recognize Satan’s lies and awaken to the truths around them.