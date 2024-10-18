Author Delanglo Nanino’s New Book “The Father of Lies: Unveiled” is a Provocative Examination of Deception That Challenges Readers to Recognize the Subtle Lies of Satan
Recent release “The Father of Lies: Unveiled” from Covenant Books author Delanglo Nanino takes a bold stand against the pervasive deceptions that cloud spiritual perception. With an urgent call to action, Nanino encourages both Christians and non-Christians to recognize Satan’s lies and awaken to the truths around them.
Commerce City, CO, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Delanglo Nanino, who became a part of the ministry Street People for Christ and currently works with those battling substance abuse, helping them put their lives back together, has completed his new book, “The Father of Lies: Unveiled”: a provocative work that delves into the insidious deceptions that often go unnoticed every day, urging readers to confront the lies propagated by Satan that can blind them to spiritual truths.
“I know what you must be thinking—another religious book,” writes Nanino. “However, religion is not what I am talking about. I am referring to how we have become deaf, dumb, and blind to Satan’s lies.
“I pray that this book may be used in some way to open the eyes of Christians who have become lukewarm and complacent, lacking compassion for their fellow man, and to those who are still lost and are searching for the truth. Satan has covered up his doings with half-truths and deception long enough. May the Spirit of God within us open our eyes and give us spiritual sight to see the Father of Lies for who he truly is.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Delanglo Nanino’s new book is a must-read for anyone looking to deepen their spiritual understanding and combat deception in their lives. Through a blend of personal reflections, scriptural insights, and practical guidance, Nanino invites both Christians and those still searching for truth to embark on a transformative journey.
Readers can purchase “The Father of Lies: Unveiled” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
