Author Marlene Aaron’s New Book “God Saved My Empty Life” is a Powerful Memoir That Serves as a Testament to Faith, Resilience, and the Author’s Grandmother, Carmel
Recent release “God Saved My Empty Life” from Covenant Books author Marlene Aaron details the author’s journey from being abandoned as an infant to becoming a successful entrepreneur and community leader, underscoring the impact of faith and resilience. Through her story, Marlene reveals how her life was filled with purpose and love through divine intervention and a devoted grandmother’s care.
New York, NY, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marlene Aaron, a loving wife, mother of two, grandmother of three, and Carmel’s granddaughter, has completed her new book, “God Saved My Empty Life”: a compelling memoir that offers an intimate glimpse into the author’s life, from her challenging beginnings in being abandoned at an early age to her achievements as a successful businesswoman and philanthropist.
Born and raised in the small Southern Illinois town of Rosiclare, author Marlene Aaron was abandoned at six months old and given to a poor widowed grandmother to raise. She learned life was not about her roots commencing in poverty or her parents not wanting her, but rather about what she would do with what she had been given. The author was the sole owner of a successful independent insurance agency for thirty-three years, and was on the Agents Advisory Council, Southeastern Region, for one of the large insurance companies her agency represented. Marlene has also organized and been master of ceremonies for many fundraisers, and has been the president of a women’s club, showing herself to be an unrelenting, decisive, and inspiring leader.
“I was born to parents who abandoned me as an infant to a poor widowed grandmother,” writes Marlene. “My life proves God has a good plan for every life regardless of how empty and hopeless that life is seen by everyone. My story tells of the beautiful life of love, purpose, and peace available when we accept Jesus Christ. And if we do our best to believe and follow the core values taught by my wise grandmother, sharing my private life of abandonment, sadness, loneliness, poor, and being made to feel unworthy will surely give hope to all who read—a life born empty with no one and a life rejected by everyone. But God had a plan for me. His plan was a grandmother.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Marlene Aaron’s new book is more than just a personal account but also serves as a message of hope and redemption. Through sharing her story, Marlene aims to inspire readers facing their own struggles, helping them to see that no life is truly empty or without purpose.
Readers can purchase “God Saved My Empty Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
