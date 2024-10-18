Author James F. Bender’s New Book “Divine Memories” is a Thrilling Story of Danger, Love, Self-Discovery, and Confronting One’s Past in Order to Move Towards the Future

Recent release “Divine Memories” from Covenant Books author James F. Bender introduces readers to Nevada Rayne Barrington, a powerful New York City mogul whose wealth cannot buy her what she longs for most: redemption. After a brutal undercover mission goes awry, Nevada finds herself turning to a god she has long ignored.