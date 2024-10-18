Author James F. Bender’s New Book “Divine Memories” is a Thrilling Story of Danger, Love, Self-Discovery, and Confronting One’s Past in Order to Move Towards the Future
Recent release “Divine Memories” from Covenant Books author James F. Bender introduces readers to Nevada Rayne Barrington, a powerful New York City mogul whose wealth cannot buy her what she longs for most: redemption. After a brutal undercover mission goes awry, Nevada finds herself turning to a god she has long ignored.
West Union, IL, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James F. Bender, a veteran of the US Air Force, has completed his new book, “Divine Memories”: a captivating story that centers around Nevada Rayne Barrington, a formidable force in New York City’s business world, who must confront the limits of her wealth and power in her quest for true fulfillment.
Born and raised in the Midwest, author James F. Bender returned back home after serving in the US Air Force as a security police narcotics canine handler. Joining the sheriff’s department, he retired after nearly forty years of combined law enforcement and related services. Drawing from these years, he combines a healthy imagination and life experiences with his love of the Lord. Now living in Illinois with his wife, Kim, the author enjoys the challenge of taking a blank screen and finding a story to tell.
“Commanding one of New York City’s most powerful empires, Nevada Rayne Barrington is forced to admit her billions can’t buy what she seeks the most,” writes Bender. “Left an orphan at the age of sixteen after her parents’ unsolved kidnapping, she has callously run roughshod over her fellow man for the last twenty years.
“After a brutal undercover mission goes south, she is forced to come crawling back to a god she has no use for. Broken and lost, she sends a desperate prayer skyward with a hastily uttered promise tied to its tail. Shedding her skin and abandoning all she knows, she embarks on a chaotic path fraught with danger, placing her squarely in the path of evil. On a collision course with love, she blindly follows her heart, allowing God’s gift to lead her to the life she agonizes to have. Fighting to stay one step ahead of her assassins, she unleashes the full fury of God’s gift. Adopting a scorched-earth policy, she protects the gift with ruthless vigor, laying waste to all that stand in her way.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James F. Bender’s new book presents a gripping narrative that will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. Intertwining themes of redemption, self-exploration, and the transformative power of love, Bender’s “Divine Memories” is a story of transformation, resilience, and the fight to reclaim one’s life, even in the face of overwhelming odds.
Readers can purchase “Divine Memories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
