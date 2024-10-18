Author Raquel Cedillos’s New Book “Jesus Is a Loving God” is a Faith-Based Read Offering a Fresh Perspective on Biblical Parallels and God’s Infinite Love

Recent release “Jesus Is a Loving God” from Covenant Books author Raquel Cedillos presents a deep exploration of biblical parallels and Jesus’s use of parables, revealing the enduring nature of God's love and bridging the Old and New Testaments, illustrating Jesus’s role in fulfilling and expanding upon Moses’s laws.