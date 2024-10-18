Author Raquel Cedillos’s New Book “Jesus Is a Loving God” is a Faith-Based Read Offering a Fresh Perspective on Biblical Parallels and God’s Infinite Love
Recent release “Jesus Is a Loving God” from Covenant Books author Raquel Cedillos presents a deep exploration of biblical parallels and Jesus’s use of parables, revealing the enduring nature of God's love and bridging the Old and New Testaments, illustrating Jesus’s role in fulfilling and expanding upon Moses’s laws.
Greenwood, SC, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Raquel Cedillos, who holds a bachelor’s degree in business, a master’s degree in business administration, and a certification and profession in human resource management, has completed her new book, “Jesus Is a Loving God”: a compelling work that invites readers on a profound journey through the Bible, unveiling the cohesive and unchanging nature of God’s love across both the Old and New Testaments.
In “Jesus Is a Loving God,” Raquel Cedillos draws intriguing parallels between key biblical figures, demonstrating that Jesus’s arrival was not a departure from the Old Testament but a continuation and enhancement of divine laws. She presents Melchizedek of the Old Testament as a precursor to Jesus, and Moses as a forerunner of Christ’s teachings, clarifying that Jesus came not to abolish but to fulfill and deepen the Ten Commandments, providing a richer understanding of God’s purpose.
One of the central themes of “Jesus Is a Loving God” is Jesus’s use of parables to impart profound spiritual truths and make complex theological concepts more accessible. Furthermore, Cedillos addresses the practical aspects of spiritual growth, emphasizing the importance of fasting as a means to overcome sin. She underscores that while God loves all individuals deeply, He abhors sin and offers a pathway to redemption and spiritual freedom through the sacrifice of His Son, Jesus Christ.
“I don’t think it is a mistake for you to be reading this book, beloved,” writes Cedillos. “You are a few of the chosen because instead of reading this book, you can be doing many other things. Please note that to truly understand Jesus’s love for you, then you must be at the foot of the cross, meaning you’ll follow Jesus to the end. To understand Jesus’s purpose for his first coming into this world, please read John 8:56, ‘Your father Abraham rejoiced that he would see my day. He saw it and was glad.’ You have questions? Then you will find answers, but you must dig into the following pages of this book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Raquel Cedillos’s new book is a heartfelt invitation to deepen one’s relationship with Jesus and to experience the transformative power of His love. Through insightful analysis and compassionate guidance, “Jesus Is a Loving God” is a valuable resource for both new believers and those seeking to enrich their spiritual journey.
Readers can purchase “Jesus Is a Loving God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
