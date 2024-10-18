Author Andrea Hill’s New Book “Mama, I Just Want to Be Loved” Follows a Young Girl Who Must Adjust to a New Family Dynamic After She Becomes a Big Sister

Recent release “Mama, I Just Want to Be Loved” from Page Publishing author Andrea Hill is a touching story that follows Gabby, a little girl who feels overshadowed by the arrival of her new baby sister, Jo Anna. Through poetic prose, Gabby’s feelings of being left out and unloved unfold as she struggles with the shift in family attention.