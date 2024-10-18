Author Andrea Hill’s New Book “Mama, I Just Want to Be Loved” Follows a Young Girl Who Must Adjust to a New Family Dynamic After She Becomes a Big Sister
Recent release “Mama, I Just Want to Be Loved” from Page Publishing author Andrea Hill is a touching story that follows Gabby, a little girl who feels overshadowed by the arrival of her new baby sister, Jo Anna. Through poetic prose, Gabby’s feelings of being left out and unloved unfold as she struggles with the shift in family attention.
Clinton, NC, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Andrea Hill, a teacher, poet, and writer of various works who is married and has been blessed with two children and three grandchildren, has completed her new book “Mama, I Just Want to Be Loved”: a beautifully crafted poetic story that delves into the emotional landscape of a young girl who must navigate the challenges of becoming a big sister and getting used to her baby sister receiving more attention than her.
“‘Mama, I Just Want to Be Loved’ is a poetic story about a little girl named Gabby who has become a big sister to her new baby sister, Jo Anna,” writes Hill. “The change in her family has caused her to feel left out and unloved by everyone, especially her mama, who must pay more attention to the new baby. This causes Gabby to act out in school because she doesn’t understand why she can’t have the same attention that she once had before her new baby sister came along. As the story continues, Gabby will discover who she really is and that the love is now a two-way stream.”
Published by Page Publishing, Andrea Hill’s charming tale expertly portrays Gabby’s journey of self-discovery and growth, illustrating how she learns to recognize that love is not diminished when a new baby enters the picture, but simply changes and grows. With colorful artwork and engaging prose to help bring Hill’s tale to life, “Mama, I Just Want to Be Loved” tenderly explores the complex emotions that accompany significant life changes, making it a valuable read for children and parents alike as they navigate the emotional landscape of welcoming a new sibling into the family.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Mama, I Just Want to Be Loved” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
