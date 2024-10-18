Author B.L. Johnson’s New Book “Danni Jo and Her Family's Secrets” is a Compelling Mystery That Follows a Young Teen’s Journey Into a Long-Hidden Family Secret
Recent release “Danni Jo and Her Family's Secrets” from Page Publishing author B.L. Johnson introduces a gripping story of a teenager unraveling the mysteries surrounding her father’s death and her enigmatic neighbor, Mrs. Weaver. As Danni Jo navigates her fifteenth year, she uncovers shocking truths in Mrs. Weaver’s basement that reveal long-hidden secrets about her own family.
New York, NY, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- B.L. Johnson, a loving wife and mother of four who has been involved in a variety of fields and currently works as a middle-school math teacher, has completed her new book “Danni Jo and Her Family's Secrets”: a suspenseful and emotionally charged book delves into the life of fifteen-year-old Danni Jo as she confronts the lingering mysteries surrounding her father's death and the increasingly unsettling behavior of her neighbor, Mrs. Weaver.
“Danni Jo and her mom have done pretty good since the mysterious passing of her dad ten years ago,” writes Johnson. “Now fifteen and at the end of her sophomore year, her mom still refuses to talk about the details of that day. However, her dad’s death isn’t the only thing she finds puzzling but her neighbor—Mrs. Weaver. A once kind and generous old lady who, after the questionable death of her husband three years prior, has become different…dark. Not only is Mrs. Weaver strange but what is discovered in her basement will uncover many of Danni Jo’s family’s secrets.”
Published by Page Publishing, B.L. Johnson’s enthralling tale is a poignant journey of uncovering hidden truths and the courage it takes to face them. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Danni Jo and Her Family’s Secrets” is sure to captivate readers with each turn of the page, leading to a shocking climax that will leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Danni Jo and Her Family's Secrets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
