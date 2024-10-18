Author B.L. Johnson’s New Book “Danni Jo and Her Family's Secrets” is a Compelling Mystery That Follows a Young Teen’s Journey Into a Long-Hidden Family Secret

Recent release “Danni Jo and Her Family's Secrets” from Page Publishing author B.L. Johnson introduces a gripping story of a teenager unraveling the mysteries surrounding her father’s death and her enigmatic neighbor, Mrs. Weaver. As Danni Jo navigates her fifteenth year, she uncovers shocking truths in Mrs. Weaver’s basement that reveal long-hidden secrets about her own family.