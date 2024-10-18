Author Joel Erik Thompson’s New Book “The Bentley Barrister” Weaves Together the High-Stakes World of Professional Football and the Intense Drama of Courtroom Battles

Recent release “The Bentley Barrister” from Page Publishing author Joel Erik Thompson introduces readers to Collum Arbuthnot Taylor, a legendary quarterback who, after a devastating car crash that changed his life forever, turns his focus from the football field to the courtroom, navigating a tumultuous high-profile murder trial while caring for his injured wife, Kitten.