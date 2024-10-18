Author Joel Erik Thompson’s New Book “The Bentley Barrister” Weaves Together the High-Stakes World of Professional Football and the Intense Drama of Courtroom Battles
Recent release “The Bentley Barrister” from Page Publishing author Joel Erik Thompson introduces readers to Collum Arbuthnot Taylor, a legendary quarterback who, after a devastating car crash that changed his life forever, turns his focus from the football field to the courtroom, navigating a tumultuous high-profile murder trial while caring for his injured wife, Kitten.
Surprise, AZ, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joel Erik Thompson, a state-licensed professional engineer who moved up from inventor to law school graduate before becoming a registered patent attorney in the U. S. and Canada, as well as a board-certified specialist in criminal defense law, has completed his new book “The Bentley Barrister”: a riveting and captivating novel that centers around Collum Arbuthnot Taylor, a sports legend turned legal hero who finds himself caught between two different worlds.
“Collum Arbuthnot Taylor was a hell of a quarterback even as a kid, but he was always simply CAT to the public, since sportswriters avoid long names, and initials are easier to remember and spell,” writes Thompson. “As a pro quarterback, he became a Super Bowl MVP a couple of times. Off seasons, he finished law school and was even admitted to practice law. His pro football career ended suddenly and tragically in a deadly car crash that killed his beloved baby girl and his unborn son. It also devastatingly injured his beloved wife who was called Kitten by everyone but CAT. She remains in a traumatic injury care facility known as Sanctuary of the Morning Sun. CAT visits her there every Sunday without fail. But it is unlikely she will ever be able to leave the facility and equally unlikely that CAT would fail to visit her every Sunday. CAT is now focused on courtroom lawyering and caring for his massively injured and now long institutionalized wife, Kitten.
“Collum, as we catch up to him, is in the midst of an ugly high-profile murder trial, with ugly racial overtones, and before a belligerent judge he’s fought with since childhood. We’re privy to CAT’s planning and strategy with his staff and in jail visits with his defendant/client. During a critical stage of this trial, CAT answers a late-night phone call. It’s from his best friend and former teammate Racer Roosevelt who has just been arrested a thousand miles away and charged with raping the local TV news anchor.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joel Erik Thompson’s enthralling tale masterfully blends elements of sports, legal drama, and personal struggle, to deliver a narrative that is as emotionally engaging as it is suspenseful. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Bentley Barrister” is sure to draw readers into CAT’s dual quest for justice in the courtroom and personal redemption in his personal life, delivering a spellbinding novel that will keep the pages turning right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Bentley Barrister” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
