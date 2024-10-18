Author Sandoval’s New Book “The Light Betrayed Me” is a Deeply Introspective Collection of Poems That Explores Themes of Betrayal, Hope, and the Pursuit of Healing

Recent release “The Light Betrayed Me” from Page Publishing author Sandoval is a series of poems and ruminations that delves into the depths of anguish and deception, seeking solace amidst personal betrayals. With unflinching honesty and poetic grace, Sandoval navigates the tumultuous terrain of love, trust, and the relentless quest of light in the face of darkness.