Author Sandoval’s New Book “The Light Betrayed Me” is a Deeply Introspective Collection of Poems That Explores Themes of Betrayal, Hope, and the Pursuit of Healing
Recent release “The Light Betrayed Me” from Page Publishing author Sandoval is a series of poems and ruminations that delves into the depths of anguish and deception, seeking solace amidst personal betrayals. With unflinching honesty and poetic grace, Sandoval navigates the tumultuous terrain of love, trust, and the relentless quest of light in the face of darkness.
New York, NY, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sandoval, a Chicago native enjoys her time with her children and friends, has completed her new book “The Light Betrayed Me”: an assortment of poems that explores the complexities of the author’s personal struggles with raw honesty, inviting readers to explore the intricacies of human emotion and resilience.
In her second book, “The Light Betrayed Me,” author Sandoval continues to write about the anguish her demons release. Following her journey of betrayal and deception from the light that continues to burn, she writes with unapologetic truth, searching for light at the end of the tunnel, for warmth to touch her face.
“This isn’t for the faint of heart,” writes Sandoval. “[I continue my] journey to find the light to not burn. Coping with old betrayals and new ones. Trying to hope if trusting anyone will ever be possible. If unconditional love may one day not be a myth.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sandoval’s enthralling series is not just a collection of poems but a testament to the human spirit’s capacity to endure, heal, and ultimately find peace. With lyrical prose and emotive imagery, “The Light Betrayed Me” is sure to deeply resonate with readers seeking solace and understanding in their own lives, offering a sanctuary for those navigating the complexities of trust and unconditional love and inspiring courage and introspection along the way.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Light Betrayed Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
