Marie Motschman’s New Book “Adventures of Moonstar, The Alaskan Vegetarian Cat - Camping” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Cat and Her Human Companion in the Wilderness
Recent release “Adventures of Moonstar, The Alaskan Vegetarian Cat - Camping” from Page Publishing author Marie Motschman follows the escapades of Moonstar, a curious feline, and his human friend Samantha in the Alaskan wilderness. Through humor and adventure, Moonstar discovers lessons about friendship, survival, and the beauty of nature.
Anchorage, AK, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marie Motschman, an Alaskan adventurer, a Birchbark artist, a poet, and a true animal enthusiast, has completed her new book “Adventures of Moonstar, The Alaskan Vegetarian Cat - Camping”: a captivating and heartwarming tale set against the breathtaking backdrop of Alaska's wilderness that follows the escapades of Moonstar, a spirited cat, and his young human companion, Samantha, as they discover the dangers and brilliance of the natural world.
“Moonstar and his human best friend, Samantha Sebree, are two eight-year-olds,” writes Marie. “School is out for the short Alaskan summer. Star dreamed he became solar-powered when they would stretch out in the hammocks. He would dream of chasing little critters, saving kittens in distress, and blasting squirrels down in his space craft. He never dreamed of going “camping,” let alone being abandoned by this family.
“Instead of ending up at the vet or going to the Kitty Resort, the six-hour drive from Anchorage, Alaska, takes them to Lake Dena near Mount Denali. After getting sick in the car and being given his first bath outside, he is put in a wiggling, noisy, green enclosure with Samantha for the most sleepless night of his life.
“Learning the challenges and the beauty of the woods would either take all week to experience, or the rest of his life. When he goes to forage for food on his own and attacks a moose calf, he gets lost and left behind by his very best friend. Star is knocked out by a beaver. Lord of the Lake Barthomew drags him under the lake into his lodge. He is threatened to be eagle food if he eats anything that flies, scampers, or walks on two or four feet.
“Being abandoned in the woods offers him a chance to become a friend to those who he only dreamed of hurting before. Wildlife’s lessons are a serious challenge. Will he be rescued, survive, eaten by a fox, or become a ‘Moon-pie’ for eagles? There are moral lessons to be learned.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marie Motschman’s engaging tale will take readers on a thrilling journey as Moonstar makes unexpected friendships with woodland animals and faces the dangers of the natural world, with each experience shapes his understanding of himself and his place in the wilderness. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Adventures of Moonstar” will help to teach children and adults alike about empathy, courage, and the beauty of embracing new insights.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Adventures of Moonstar, The Alaskan Vegetarian Cat - Camping” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
