Marie Motschman’s New Book “Adventures of Moonstar, The Alaskan Vegetarian Cat - Camping” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Cat and Her Human Companion in the Wilderness

Recent release “Adventures of Moonstar, The Alaskan Vegetarian Cat - Camping” from Page Publishing author Marie Motschman follows the escapades of Moonstar, a curious feline, and his human friend Samantha in the Alaskan wilderness. Through humor and adventure, Moonstar discovers lessons about friendship, survival, and the beauty of nature.