Year 4 of Dance Bloc NYC Festival to Take Place at Dixon Place This Fall
Dixon Place will present Dance Bloc NYC Festival in its fourth year on Oct 31, Nov 1 & Nov 2 with 4 unique programs featuring 20 choreographers, from myriad dance genres, showcase lengths of works between 5 and 25 minutes, inspired by this year's themes: Effect, Emerge, Evolve.
New York, NY, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Curated by Sangeeta Yesley, Creative Performances.
Programs as follows:
Thursday
October 31, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 45 min
Ballet des Amériques
Chutzpah Dance
ERELONG
Monét Movement Productions: The Collective
The ChoreoJoey Project
Friday
November 1, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 50 min
Claudia Logi
Matty Mahoski
Kayla Armgardt
Taylor Gordon
Saturday
November 2, 7 p.m. - Runtime approx. 50 min
Alexandra Bilodeau
Bridget Ryan
Chris Ferris & Dancers
Christina Hughes
Jordyn Cherry
Saturday
November 2, 9 p.m. - Runtime approx. 45 min
APDance
Bahar Dance Ensemble
Juliette Rafael
Molly Starczewski
Natalia Nikitin
Reba Browne Dance Company
Tickets are: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35526/production/1034013
General Admission - $22 in advance; $25 at the door
Students/Seniors - $20 in advance; $23 at the door
All Skate - $10 (10 tickets available per show)
Festival Pass: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35526/store/packages/122778
- $72 (includes all 4 shows)
For tickets and further information please visit Website or call 212 219-0736 for tickets.
