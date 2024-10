Year 4 of Dance Bloc NYC Festival to Take Place at Dixon Place This Fall

New York, NY, October 24, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Curated by Sangeeta Yesley, Creative Performances.Programs as follows:ThursdayOctober 31, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 45 minBallet des AmériquesChutzpah DanceERELONGMonét Movement Productions: The CollectiveThe ChoreoJoey ProjectFridayNovember 1, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 50 minClaudia LogiMatty MahoskiKayla ArmgardtTaylor GordonSaturdayNovember 2, 7 p.m. - Runtime approx. 50 minAlexandra BilodeauBridget RyanChris Ferris & DancersChristina HughesJordyn CherrySaturdayNovember 2, 9 p.m. - Runtime approx. 45 minAPDanceBahar Dance EnsembleJuliette RafaelMolly StarczewskiNatalia NikitinReba Browne Dance CompanyTickets are: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35526/production/1034013General Admission - $22 in advance; $25 at the doorStudents/Seniors - $20 in advance; $23 at the doorAll Skate - $10 (10 tickets available per show)Festival Pass: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35526/store/packages/122778- $72 (includes all 4 shows)For tickets and further information please visit Website or call 212 219-0736 for tickets.