Conch Shell International Film Fest 2024 Announces This Year’s Award Winners

Forest Hills, NY, October 20, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Conch Shell International Film Fest ‘24 (CSIFF) concluded its 3rd annual honoring of Caribbean filmmaking with a rousing celebration of this year’s award winning filmmakers at Regal UA Midway in Forest Hills, Queens on October 13th, 2024Celebrity Award Presenters included Dominique Morisseau, Haitian American playwright of Bad Kreyol (currently at Signature Theatre); Haitian Canadian dancer/choreographer Nubian Néné; Grenadian Broadway star Oneika Phillips; award winning filmmaker Cedric Hill (of the island of Dominica); and C. Truth, Haitian American co-host of Thermal Soundwaves Podcast.This year’s Award Ceremony co-hosts include Magaly Colimon-Christopher (CSIFF founder); Tanya Perez (actress/director/writer/Conch Shell Productions advisory board member); Eli Johnson (founder of nonprofit The Too Alive Tour), and Othello Pratt, Jr. (actor/writer/member of Conch Shell Productions Artist Collective).CSIFF2024 Award Sponsors include Imagine Products, Final Draft, Coverfly, IPitch.tv; and Previs Pro. The award categories included: Best Film; Best Director: Best Screenwriter; Best Experimental Film; Best Student Film; Best Animation; Best Documentary; Best Un Produced Script; Best Cinematographer; Best Micro Short; The Frank Alvin Silvera Best Lead Performer; and Audience Choice.And the winners are:Best DirectorBlack Soldierwritten and directed by Jimmy Laporal-TrésorBest FilmBlack Soldierwritten and directed by Jimmy Laporal-TrésorBest ScreenwriterRickywritten and directed by Rashad FrettBest CinematographerSee You YesterdayCinematographer, Felipe Vara de ReyBest Experimental FilmKankantri (The Silk Cotton Tree)written and directed by Gabri ChristaBest Student FilmSee You Yesterdaywritten & directed by Stefon BristolBest AnimationLakaywritten & directed by Amarise Rose-Zhané DeFrancoBest DocumentaryChante Manman Mwen (My Mother's Song)directed by Fedna JacquetBest Unproduced ScriptBig Manwritten by Rashad Ernest GreenBest Micro ShortShot In The Dark (Destello En La Oscuridad)written & directed by Astrid AndujarThe Frank Alvin Silvera Best Lead PerformerParish Bradley as “Ricky”Rickywritten and directed by Rashad FrettAudience Choice Awardwritten by T.S. Evering & K.S. Everingdirected by T.S. EveringAbout Conch Shell International Film Fest 2024’s (CSIFF ‘24)CSIFF24 presented by 501c(3) nonprofit Conch Shell Productions Inc, showcases the best of emerging Caribbean heritage artists from the U.S and internationally.To learn more about the Conch Shell International Film Fest, go to, www.conchshelliff.com