Conch Shell International Film Fest 2024 Announces This Year’s Award Winners
Conch Shell International Film Fest ‘24 (CSIFF) concluded its 3rd annual honoring of Caribbean filmmaking with a rousing celebration of this year’s award winning filmmakers at Regal UA Midway in Forest Hills, Queens on October 13th, 2024
Forest Hills, NY, October 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Conch Shell International Film Fest ‘24 (CSIFF) concluded its 3rd annual honoring of Caribbean filmmaking with a rousing celebration of this year’s award winning filmmakers at Regal UA Midway in Forest Hills, Queens on October 13th, 2024
Celebrity Award Presenters included Dominique Morisseau, Haitian American playwright of Bad Kreyol (currently at Signature Theatre); Haitian Canadian dancer/choreographer Nubian Néné; Grenadian Broadway star Oneika Phillips; award winning filmmaker Cedric Hill (of the island of Dominica); and C. Truth, Haitian American co-host of Thermal Soundwaves Podcast.
This year’s Award Ceremony co-hosts include Magaly Colimon-Christopher (CSIFF founder); Tanya Perez (actress/director/writer/Conch Shell Productions advisory board member); Eli Johnson (founder of nonprofit The Too Alive Tour), and Othello Pratt, Jr. (actor/writer/member of Conch Shell Productions Artist Collective).
CSIFF2024 Award Sponsors include Imagine Products, Final Draft, Coverfly, IPitch.tv; and Previs Pro. The award categories included: Best Film; Best Director: Best Screenwriter; Best Experimental Film; Best Student Film; Best Animation; Best Documentary; Best Un Produced Script; Best Cinematographer; Best Micro Short; The Frank Alvin Silvera Best Lead Performer; and Audience Choice.
And the winners are:
Best Director
Black Soldier
written and directed by Jimmy Laporal-Trésor
Best Film
Black Soldier
written and directed by Jimmy Laporal-Trésor
Best Screenwriter
Ricky
written and directed by Rashad Frett
Best Cinematographer
See You Yesterday
Cinematographer, Felipe Vara de Rey
Best Experimental Film
Kankantri (The Silk Cotton Tree)
written and directed by Gabri Christa
Best Student Film
See You Yesterday
written & directed by Stefon Bristol
Best Animation
Lakay
written & directed by Amarise Rose-Zhané DeFranco
Best Documentary
Chante Manman Mwen (My Mother's Song)
directed by Fedna Jacquet
Best Unproduced Script
Big Man
written by Rashad Ernest Green
Best Micro Short
Shot In The Dark (Destello En La Oscuridad)
written & directed by Astrid Andujar
The Frank Alvin Silvera Best Lead Performer
Parish Bradley as “Ricky”
Ricky
written and directed by Rashad Frett
Audience Choice Award
written by T.S. Evering & K.S. Evering
directed by T.S. Evering
About Conch Shell International Film Fest 2024’s (CSIFF ‘24)
CSIFF24 presented by 501c(3) nonprofit Conch Shell Productions Inc, showcases the best of emerging Caribbean heritage artists from the U.S and internationally.
To learn more about the Conch Shell International Film Fest, go to, www.conchshelliff.com
About Conch Shell International Film Fest 2024’s (CSIFF ‘24)
CSIFF24 presented by 501c(3) nonprofit Conch Shell Productions Inc, showcases the best of emerging Caribbean heritage artists from the U.S and internationally.
To learn more about the Conch Shell International Film Fest, go to, www.conchshelliff.com
