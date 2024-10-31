Jhon Rebatta Lam Will Soon Release a Phonk Song Called "NPC"
Phonk music is becoming more popular, with Chincha-based artist Jhon Rebatta Lam emerging in the scene. His varied discography features tracks like “Childhood,” “Drift,” “Popular Culture,” “Purpose,” “Love Yourself + I Love Myself = Love Language,” and “Heal.” Lam combines traditional elements with modern influences in his music. He will soon release a new single titled “NPC.”
Maryville, MO, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Phonk is an emerging subgenre of hip-hop that merges elements of memphis phonk, trap beats, and lo-fi aesthetics. This style is marked by its use of vintage samples, haunting melodies, and a raw sound, appealing to both underground fans and a wider audience. Jhon Rebatta Lam, hailing from Chincha, Peru, brings a different perspective to this genre, blending nostalgic melodies with modern rhythms, even though these sounds are less common in his area.
Jhon Rebatta Lam has released a range of projects, including “childhood,” “drift,” “popular Culture,” “purpose,” “love yourself + i love myself = love language” and “heal.” These works feature personal narratives and experimental rhythms.
“Childhood” evokes nostalgia with dark trap beats, while “drift” incorporates electronic elements. In “popular Culture,” Jhon creates a soundscape that conveys a sense of suspense, and “purpose” offers an inspirational message. The track “love yourself + i love myself = love language” focuses on self-acceptance, and “heal” presents a melancholic melody meant for reflection.
Jhon Rebatta Lam’s interpretation of phonk combines traditional memphis influences with contemporary house and electronic styles. His upcoming single, “npc,” aims to explore new sounds while conveying a message of affection towards a girl named Emma.
