Jhon Rebatta Lam Will Soon Release a Phonk Song Called "NPC"

Phonk music is becoming more popular, with Chincha-based artist Jhon Rebatta Lam emerging in the scene. His varied discography features tracks like “Childhood,” “Drift,” “Popular Culture,” “Purpose,” “Love Yourself + I Love Myself = Love Language,” and “Heal.” Lam combines traditional elements with modern influences in his music. He will soon release a new single titled “NPC.”