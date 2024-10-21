Richard S. Chow Debuts New Works in "Present Tense" Solo Exhibit at Gallery 825
The title Present Tense symbolizes the re-purpose of vintage darkroom photo paper into contemporary art, transforming black and white photo paper into colorful creations, reflecting Chow's unique artistic vision.
Los Angeles, CA, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Opening Reception: October 26, 10am to 5pm
Exhibition Dates: October 26 to Nov 22, 2024
Location: Gallery 825, 825 N. La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood, CA
Acclaimed fine arts photographer Richard S. Chow unveils a compelling new body of work in his solo exhibition, Present Tense, at Gallery 825. The exhibition opens with a reception on October 26, from 10am to 5pm, and will be on display until November 22, 2024. Chow showcases his mastery of alternative cameraless photography, featuring an innovative collection of lumen and cyanolumen prints.
The title Present Tense symbolizes the re-purpose of vintage darkroom photo paper into contemporary art, transforming black and white photo paper into colorful creations, reflecting Chow's unique artistic vision. His work harnesses the elemental forces of light and nature to produce abstract imagery, capturing themes of impermanence and unpredictability. Through this analog process, Richard embraces the concept of "slow photography," where each piece becomes a unique record of time, imprinted directly onto light-sensitive paper.
This camera-less approach fosters deep contemplation and a meaningful investment of time in each image. By inviting viewers to engage in this meditative practice, the exhibit calls for a pause in the rush of modern life, encouraging an appreciation for the fleeting beauty that often goes unnoticed.
Join them at Gallery 825 for the opening reception on October 26 to experience Richard S. Chow’s Present Tense.
About Richard S. Chow: Richard is a distinguished artist known for his innovative approach to photography. His work has been exhibited nationally and internationally in museums and galleries, garnering acclaim for its unique blend of technical precision and creative exploration.
About Gallery 825: Gallery 825, aka the Los Angeles Art Association, in its 99th year of operation, is dedicated and continuing to support artists and providing a platform for innovative contemporary art.
Gallery Information:
Gallery 825 / LAAA
Address: 825 N. La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA
Phone: 310.652.8272
Website: www.laaa.org
Media Contact:
Richard S. Chow, artist
info@richardschow.com
www.richardschow.com
818-856-0699
For more information about the exhibition or to schedule a press visit, please contact the artist.
