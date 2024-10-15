Controversial Film Director Damian Chapa Set to Direct Biopic "Diddy Unauthorized"
Controversial film maker Damian Chapa will direct a feature film about the controversial life of P. Diddy.
New York, NY, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Blood In Blood Out Star Damian Chapa Teams Up with Producer Troy Barker for New Biopic "Diddy Unauthorized" Exploring the Controversies of Sean Combs' Life
Acclaimed actor Damian Chapa who recently won “Best Actor at LAFA Los Angeles Film Awards and Best Director for his film Last Kiss In Paris at the Rome Film Awards, best known for his riveting performance in "Blood In Blood Out,” as Miklo Velka has announced an exciting new project in collaboration with producer Troy Barker who produced "El Padrino" Starring Faye Dunaway, Jennifer Tilly. The producers are set to bring to life "Diddy Unauthorized," a biopic that delves into the intricate and often controversial life of music mogul Sean Combs, also known as P. Diddy.
"Diddy Unauthorized" aims to provide an unfiltered look at the highs and lows of Combs' illustrious career, exploring pivotal moments that have defined his life - from his meteoric rise in the music industry to his multifaceted ventures in fashion, media, and beyond. The film will address various controversies that have surrounded Combs, providing audiences with a comprehensive look into the man behind the legend.
"I’ve always been drawn to stories that reveal the complexities of human nature," said Chapa. "Sean Combs is a very interesting American Character but his story is multifaceted, filled with triumph and conflict. I’m excited to work with Troy Barker to bring this narrative to the screen in a way that's both engaging and thought-provoking."
Chapa has an impressive track record in biographical storytelling, having directed the only film about Marlon Brando " Brando Unauthorized" that won him a New York Film festival for “Best Director, and Best actor and also directing”Polanski Unauthorized" about the iconic filmmaker Roman Polanski's life, as well as directing the first biopic on Bobby Fischer, the great chess player.
Filming for "Diddy Unauthorized" is set to begin in early 2025, with Chapa taking the helm as director. He is currently seeking a lead actor to portray Sean Combs, encouraging performers who can capture the essence of this complex figure to audition for what promises to be a transformative role.
Chapa and Barker are known for collaborating with esteemed actors including Academy Award nominees and winners such as Jennifer Tilly, Brad Dourif, and Stacy Keach. This experience further enhances their ability to create a captivating and star-studded film.
About the Project:
While "Diddy Unauthorized" will explore the complexities and controversies surrounding Sean Combs, it will do so with a commitment to truth, emphasizing the man’s resilience and ability to navigate the tumultuous waters of fame.
Chapa is no stranger to controversial films. Damian Chapa portrayed Lyle Menendez in the first movie about the brothers made for tv series “Menendez A Killing in Beverly Hills where his mother way played by Beverly D”Angelo.
Chapa won "Best Actor" at the LAFA Los Angeles Film Awards this month.
For more information about "Diddy Unauthorized," casting updates, and press inquiries, please contact:
Memo Gonzalez
Ilovenyip@gmail.com
310 623 7817
Note to Editors: High-resolution images and exclusive interviews with the cast and producers are available upon request. Stay tuned for updates and sneak peeks on our social media platforms:
IMDB:
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt33763650
Acclaimed actor Damian Chapa who recently won “Best Actor at LAFA Los Angeles Film Awards and Best Director for his film Last Kiss In Paris at the Rome Film Awards, best known for his riveting performance in "Blood In Blood Out,” as Miklo Velka has announced an exciting new project in collaboration with producer Troy Barker who produced "El Padrino" Starring Faye Dunaway, Jennifer Tilly. The producers are set to bring to life "Diddy Unauthorized," a biopic that delves into the intricate and often controversial life of music mogul Sean Combs, also known as P. Diddy.
"Diddy Unauthorized" aims to provide an unfiltered look at the highs and lows of Combs' illustrious career, exploring pivotal moments that have defined his life - from his meteoric rise in the music industry to his multifaceted ventures in fashion, media, and beyond. The film will address various controversies that have surrounded Combs, providing audiences with a comprehensive look into the man behind the legend.
"I’ve always been drawn to stories that reveal the complexities of human nature," said Chapa. "Sean Combs is a very interesting American Character but his story is multifaceted, filled with triumph and conflict. I’m excited to work with Troy Barker to bring this narrative to the screen in a way that's both engaging and thought-provoking."
Chapa has an impressive track record in biographical storytelling, having directed the only film about Marlon Brando " Brando Unauthorized" that won him a New York Film festival for “Best Director, and Best actor and also directing”Polanski Unauthorized" about the iconic filmmaker Roman Polanski's life, as well as directing the first biopic on Bobby Fischer, the great chess player.
Filming for "Diddy Unauthorized" is set to begin in early 2025, with Chapa taking the helm as director. He is currently seeking a lead actor to portray Sean Combs, encouraging performers who can capture the essence of this complex figure to audition for what promises to be a transformative role.
Chapa and Barker are known for collaborating with esteemed actors including Academy Award nominees and winners such as Jennifer Tilly, Brad Dourif, and Stacy Keach. This experience further enhances their ability to create a captivating and star-studded film.
About the Project:
While "Diddy Unauthorized" will explore the complexities and controversies surrounding Sean Combs, it will do so with a commitment to truth, emphasizing the man’s resilience and ability to navigate the tumultuous waters of fame.
Chapa is no stranger to controversial films. Damian Chapa portrayed Lyle Menendez in the first movie about the brothers made for tv series “Menendez A Killing in Beverly Hills where his mother way played by Beverly D”Angelo.
Chapa won "Best Actor" at the LAFA Los Angeles Film Awards this month.
For more information about "Diddy Unauthorized," casting updates, and press inquiries, please contact:
Memo Gonzalez
Ilovenyip@gmail.com
310 623 7817
Note to Editors: High-resolution images and exclusive interviews with the cast and producers are available upon request. Stay tuned for updates and sneak peeks on our social media platforms:
IMDB:
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt33763650
Contact
I Want My Movie LLCContact
Memo Gonzales
310-623-7817
https://iwantmymovie.com
Memo Gonzales
310-623-7817
https://iwantmymovie.com
Multimedia
LAFA best actor award Damian Chapa
Damian Chapa recently one "Best Actor" at the LAFA Los Angeles Film Awards
Categories