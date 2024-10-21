Author Julie Kirsch Akers’s New Book “Skeletunes” Provides Readers with a Fun and Catchy Approach to Learning All About Human Anatomy and the Bones in the Body
Recent release “Skeletunes” from Page Publishing author Julie Kirsch Akers offers a playful twist on learning the skeletal system of the human body. Set to the familiar tune of “Jingle Bells,” this engaging rhyming book serves as a creative mnemonic device designed to make memorizing bone and joint names effortless and enjoyable for elementary-level students.
Hinsdale, IL, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Julie Kirsch Akers, an elementary and middle school teacher, has completed her new book “Skeletunes”: a delightful and educational book that combines the tune of “Jingle Bells” with clever rhymes to simplify the learning of human anatomy for elementary-level students, offering a resource that promises to make memorization effortless and enjoyable.
Throughout her career as an educator, author Julie Kirsch Akers has found that setting lessons to music can often help students with memorization. Because of this, Akers firmly believes that catchy tunes and poems can help the most advanced to the most challenged students succeed in every subject. The author has three incredible daughters who have also benefited from the use of these mnemonic devices.
“Although we all look different on the outside, we are all built the same on the inside,” writes Akers. “Let’s celebrate our differences because the world would not be nearly as beautiful if everyone looked the exact same. The individuality and uniqueness of our world add color, beauty and life. Embrace it, own it and celebrate it.”
Published by Page Publishing, Julie Kirsch Akers’s riveting tale is inspired by the author’s lifelong dream of sharing her jingles with others to help them with memorization and provide a new tool for learning more quickly and efficiently. With colorful illustrations and a rhythmic cadence, “Skeletunes” is sure to captivate young readers and educators alike, fostering enthusiasm for science and anatomy through creativity and interactive engagement.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Skeletunes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
