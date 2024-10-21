Author Julie Kirsch Akers’s New Book “Skeletunes” Provides Readers with a Fun and Catchy Approach to Learning All About Human Anatomy and the Bones in the Body

Recent release “Skeletunes” from Page Publishing author Julie Kirsch Akers offers a playful twist on learning the skeletal system of the human body. Set to the familiar tune of “Jingle Bells,” this engaging rhyming book serves as a creative mnemonic device designed to make memorizing bone and joint names effortless and enjoyable for elementary-level students.