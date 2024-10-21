LT Senior Services Continues Its Monthly Series for Seniors on Tuesday, November 12, with a Presentation on "Your Forever Home-Building, Buying & Remodeling Options"

LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. The special guest for November is Senior Real Estate Specialist® Cyndi Cummings of Turnkey Transitions, who will lead discussion on “Your Forever Home-Building, Buying & Remodeling Options.”