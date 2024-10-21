LT Senior Services Continues Its Monthly Series for Seniors on Tuesday, November 12, with a Presentation on "Your Forever Home-Building, Buying & Remodeling Options"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. The special guest for November is Senior Real Estate Specialist® Cyndi Cummings of Turnkey Transitions, who will lead discussion on “Your Forever Home-Building, Buying & Remodeling Options.”
Austin, TX, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Many retirees set out to build, buy, or remodel their "forever home" right after retirement, imagining it will be their last big move. But fast forward 5, 10, or 15 years, and that dream home may no longer fit their evolving lifestyle and needs. In this month’s seminar, Senior Real Estate Specialist® Cyndi Cummings of Turnkey Transitions will dive into the essentials of planning a home that truly supports aging in place. From affordable accessibility upgrades and universal design features to smart remodeling ideas, resale value, and cost-saving strategies, this session will help attendees make informed decisions that stand the test of time.
"There are many options to consider when planning to age in place,” shares Cyndi, “whether it’s building from the ground up, remodeling an existing space, or buying with future needs in mind. The goal is to create a home that adapts with you, using thoughtful design, accessibility features, and cost-effective strategies to ensure comfort and safety for years to come."
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/2024events for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
