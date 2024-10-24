CS Odessa Ensures ConceptDraw Products Compatibility with macOS Sequoia
The popular business graphics and project management suite of ConceptDraw products from CS Odessa is fully compatible with Apple’s latest desktop operating system macOS Sequoia.
Odesa, Ukraine, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CS Odessa has worked to ensure a seamless transition to the latest generation of Apple macOS for the current ConceptDraw Office 11 suite.
ConceptDraw Office 11 remains the world’s premier cross-platform productivity solution. Its integrated mind mapping, project management, and business diagramming applications provide flexibility and depth of functionality unparalleled in a product at its price point. All the latest versions of ConceptDraw products support macOS 15, making them applicable to a broad audience.
ConceptDraw Office 11 is compatible with the latest versions of both Windows and macOS and retails for $299. It includes ConceptDraw Diagram 18, ConceptDraw MindMap 16, and ConceptDraw Project 15, which are available both as an Office suite and separately.
For users of previous versions of ConceptDraw products, CS Odessa provides the opportunity to purchase the latest versions at a competitive upgrade price.
What’s New with ConceptDraw Office 11:
ConceptDraw Diagram 18 — business graphics and diagramming product (compatible with MS Visio).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/drawing-tool/conceptdraw-diagram-what-is-new
ConceptDraw MindDMap 16 — brainstorming, planning, and mind mapping software (compatible with MS Office).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/mind-map-software/conceptdraw-mindmap-what-is-new
ConceptDraw Project 15 — project and resource management tool (compatible with MS Project).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/project-management-software/conceptdraw-project-what-is-new
Mac Operating Systems Supported
macOS 15 Sequoia
macOS 14 Sonoma
ConceptDraw Office 11 remains the world’s premier cross-platform productivity solution. Its integrated mind mapping, project management, and business diagramming applications provide flexibility and depth of functionality unparalleled in a product at its price point. All the latest versions of ConceptDraw products support macOS 15, making them applicable to a broad audience.
ConceptDraw Office 11 is compatible with the latest versions of both Windows and macOS and retails for $299. It includes ConceptDraw Diagram 18, ConceptDraw MindMap 16, and ConceptDraw Project 15, which are available both as an Office suite and separately.
For users of previous versions of ConceptDraw products, CS Odessa provides the opportunity to purchase the latest versions at a competitive upgrade price.
What’s New with ConceptDraw Office 11:
ConceptDraw Diagram 18 — business graphics and diagramming product (compatible with MS Visio).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/drawing-tool/conceptdraw-diagram-what-is-new
ConceptDraw MindDMap 16 — brainstorming, planning, and mind mapping software (compatible with MS Office).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/mind-map-software/conceptdraw-mindmap-what-is-new
ConceptDraw Project 15 — project and resource management tool (compatible with MS Project).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/project-management-software/conceptdraw-project-what-is-new
Mac Operating Systems Supported
macOS 15 Sequoia
macOS 14 Sonoma
Contact
Computer System OdessaContact
Anna Korlyakova
+1 (877) 441-1150
www.conceptdraw.com
Anna Korlyakova
+1 (877) 441-1150
www.conceptdraw.com
Categories