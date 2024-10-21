Author Alaina M. Griffin’s New Book “Glimpses of Heaven” is a Heartwarming Tale Celebrating God’s Creations as a Young Girl Asks Her Mother All About Everyday Wonders
Recent release “Glimpses of Heaven” from Covenant Books author Alaina M. Griffin presents a charming dialogue between a mother and her daughter, exploring the wonder of God’s creation. Through moments of daily beauty, Griffin illustrates how these gifts are mere glimpses of the eternal splendor awaiting believers in His kingdom.
Ashland, IL, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alaina M. Griffin, a wife and mother of three who lives in rural Illinois, has completed her new book, “Glimpses of Heaven”: a poignant work captures a tender conversation between a mother and her daughter, revealing the profound beauty in God’s creation and how these moments are reflections of the eternal glory to come.
“‘Glimpses of Heaven’ is a heartfelt conversation between a mother and her daughter about the wonder of God’s creation,” writes Griffin. “Whether it’s a breathtaking sunset or a grandmother’s warm hug, God’s gifts in this life are just glimpses of the beauty He has waiting for us in His kingdom.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alaina M. Griffin’s new book is an inspiring read for families and individuals alike, offering readers a gentle reminder of the divine splendor that surrounds them and the promise of a greater everlasting life.
Readers can purchase “Glimpses of Heaven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
