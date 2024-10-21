Author Sandra Edwards Wheeler’s New Book “When Morning Stars Sing” is a Heartfelt Narrative That Follows One Boy’s Journey Through Dreams, Legacy, and Redemption

Recent release “When Morning Stars Sing” from Covenant Books author Sandra Edwards Wheeler tells the poignant story of Roe Evans, who grapples with his father's shattered dreams while navigating his own path. Through his quest for understanding, Roe’s journey explores themes of legacy, self-discovery, and the power of love and loyalty.