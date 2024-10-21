Author Sandra Edwards Wheeler’s New Book “When Morning Stars Sing” is a Heartfelt Narrative That Follows One Boy’s Journey Through Dreams, Legacy, and Redemption
Recent release “When Morning Stars Sing” from Covenant Books author Sandra Edwards Wheeler tells the poignant story of Roe Evans, who grapples with his father's shattered dreams while navigating his own path. Through his quest for understanding, Roe’s journey explores themes of legacy, self-discovery, and the power of love and loyalty.
Tarboro, NC, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sandra Edwards Wheeler has completed her new book, “When Morning Stars Sing”: an evocative and deeply moving book that offers readers a captivating exploration of dreams, legacy, and the profound journey of self-discovery set within the framework of a family’s enduring struggle.
“Finding life to be daunting, a young boy finds escape, wandering along through ancient paths, beaten down by time,” writes Wheeler. “Deep inside the shadows of a hallowed wood, while trying to find himself, he falls in search of a God he hopes someday to understand. Having yet but one earthly dream, to play his fiddle and sing, he finds himself in the shackles of trying to live out another man’s dream—yet to be inherited. His father’s longtime dream of trying to hold on to a little piece of farming land—Riverland by name, proper deeds of title at the last found to be in jeopardy.
“Scrambling his way through life, Henry Evans, hoping to keep his own dream alive, inherits to his son the dreams of his own future to be lived out in proxy. Accepting by obligation, the responsibility of securing a proper title to the family farm, Henry’s last remaining son, Roe, finds himself living out the shattered dreams of his father. Miss Mamie and Charcoal, people of another color trying desperately to guide him through the deep shadows of life, find a place in the heart of the whole family, believing the color of one’s face to be only skin deep, love and loyalty being the only things in life that really matter. Until finally, the stars of morning come to sing!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sandra Edwards Wheeler’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a reminder that, despite the shadows that may obscure one’s way, there is always hope in embracing one’s true self. Expertly paced and character-driven, “When Morning Stars Sing” is a compelling addition to contemporary literature, offering readers an insightful and emotional journey through the trials of legacy and the triumphs of the human spirit.
Readers can purchase “When Morning Stars Sing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Finding life to be daunting, a young boy finds escape, wandering along through ancient paths, beaten down by time,” writes Wheeler. “Deep inside the shadows of a hallowed wood, while trying to find himself, he falls in search of a God he hopes someday to understand. Having yet but one earthly dream, to play his fiddle and sing, he finds himself in the shackles of trying to live out another man’s dream—yet to be inherited. His father’s longtime dream of trying to hold on to a little piece of farming land—Riverland by name, proper deeds of title at the last found to be in jeopardy.
“Scrambling his way through life, Henry Evans, hoping to keep his own dream alive, inherits to his son the dreams of his own future to be lived out in proxy. Accepting by obligation, the responsibility of securing a proper title to the family farm, Henry’s last remaining son, Roe, finds himself living out the shattered dreams of his father. Miss Mamie and Charcoal, people of another color trying desperately to guide him through the deep shadows of life, find a place in the heart of the whole family, believing the color of one’s face to be only skin deep, love and loyalty being the only things in life that really matter. Until finally, the stars of morning come to sing!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sandra Edwards Wheeler’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a reminder that, despite the shadows that may obscure one’s way, there is always hope in embracing one’s true self. Expertly paced and character-driven, “When Morning Stars Sing” is a compelling addition to contemporary literature, offering readers an insightful and emotional journey through the trials of legacy and the triumphs of the human spirit.
Readers can purchase “When Morning Stars Sing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories