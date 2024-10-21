Author Dan R. Owen, PhD’s New Book “A Teacher's Commentary on Romans” Delves Into Paul’s Doctrine of Justification and Its Transformative Impact on Christian Living
Recent release “A Teacher's Commentary on Romans” from Covenant Books author Dan R. Owen, PhD is a profound exploration of Paul’s teachings on justification by faith, merging doctrinal depth with practical application to offer a transformative perspective on how understanding God’s justification of sinners shapes Christian life and attitudes.
Padukah, KY, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dan R. Owen, PhD, a New Testament teacher at Bear Valley Bible Institute International of Denver, Colorado, has completed his new book, “A Teacher's Commentary on Romans”: a powerful commentary designed to illuminate the rich theological and practical insights found in the Apostle Paul’s epistle to the Romans and its lasting implications for modern-day Christians.
Author Dan R. Owen, PhD has been preaching the gospel for forty-five years and has been teaching both undergraduate and graduate Bible courses since 1981. He holds a BA in Bible and biblical languages from Oklahoma Christian University, an MA in Greek New Testament from Harding Graduate School of Religion, and a PhD in ministerial education from Southern Illinois University. Dr. Owen is the presenter in the popular online blog “Passage Attack” and one of the hosts of “Conversations with Dan,” which appears regularly on YouTube.
“‘A Teacher’s Commentary on Romans’ is both a doctrinal and practical tool by one who has spent many years teaching the book,” shares Dr. Owen. “The book explores Paul’s explanation of justification by faith as well as his application of how this doctrine causes Christians to look at themselves and others. It is about the life-changing mentality that results from a true understanding of God’s justification of sinners.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dan R. Owen, PhD’s new book combines both in-depth analysis and practical applications that make Paul’s teachings accessible and relevant to contemporary readers. By examining the ways in which justification by faith shapes Christian attitudes and behaviors, Dr. Owen provides valuable insights into how this doctrine can lead to a more profound and authentic expression of faith.
Readers can purchase “A Teacher's Commentary on Romans” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
