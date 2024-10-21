Author Lisa Wilson’s New Book “Truth: Discover Your Worth in Truth” Offers a Forty-Day Devotional Path to Empowerment and Healing Through Faith and Scripture

Recent release “Truth: Discover Your Worth in Truth” from Covenant Books author Lisa Wilson invites readers to embark on a forty-day devotional journey to uncover their inherent worth through the power of God’s Word. With heartfelt reflections and practical exercises, Wilson presents readers with the tools they need to deepen their faith and discover their true value in God’s eyes.