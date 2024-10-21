Author Lisa Wilson’s New Book “Truth: Discover Your Worth in Truth” Offers a Forty-Day Devotional Path to Empowerment and Healing Through Faith and Scripture
Recent release “Truth: Discover Your Worth in Truth” from Covenant Books author Lisa Wilson invites readers to embark on a forty-day devotional journey to uncover their inherent worth through the power of God’s Word. With heartfelt reflections and practical exercises, Wilson presents readers with the tools they need to deepen their faith and discover their true value in God’s eyes.
Savannah, TN, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Wilson, a loving wife of more than thirty years who enjoys traveling the United States in her motorhome when not relaxing at her property on the Tennessee River, has completed her new book, “Truth: Discover Your Worth in Truth”: a transformative forty-day devotional designed to guide readers on a profound journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth, revealing how self-worth unfolds through faith, reflection, and a connection with God.
“Learning your worth through knowing the truth and walking by faith isn’t a destination; it’s a journey,” writes Lisa. “Come take this pilgrimage with me to find the path into one-on-one time of Bible reading, meditating, identifying, praying, and journaling in this forty-day devotional. Even Jesus had words used against Him as weapons; just as He did, we must use the power of God’s Word to free us from the character assassination that false accusations cause. As we discover truth, the falsehoods of lies are exposed and consequently rendered powerless.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lisa Wilson’s new book is an invitation to cultivate a deeper relationship with God, encouraging readers to take time for themselves, to delve into the Scriptures, and to seek the truth that sets them free. This devotional serves as a beacon of hope, offering reassurance that understanding one’s worth through truth is a transformative experience available to everyone.
Readers can purchase “Truth: Discover Your Worth in Truth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
