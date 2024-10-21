Author Madelyn Goodman’s New Book “Captured Hearts” is a Profound Novel That Tells of a Captivating Love Story Between a Kiowa Brave and a Pioneer Woman
Recent release “Captured Hearts” from Covenant Books author Madelyn Goodman tells the story of Nicholas, a Kiowa brave, and Ella, a pioneer woman, set against the tumultuous backdrop of 1864. This gripping tale weaves together elements of terror, danger, and romance, all sprinkled with moments of laughter and joy.
Carson City, NV, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Madelyn Goodman, a loving mother of two who grew up riding her horse in the mountains around Reno and Lake Tahoe and holds an RN BSN degree from University of Nevada, has completed her new book, “Captured Hearts”: a heartwarming love story that explores the connection between two seemingly disparate worlds as Nicholas, a Kiowa brave, and Ella, a pioneer woman, navigate the challenges of love amidst a backdrop of danger and cultural tension.
“‘Captured Hearts’ is a love story set in 1864 between a Kiowa brave and a pioneer woman, blending terror, danger, and romance, sprinkled with laughter and memorable times,” writes Madelyn. “This will warm your heart and grab your interest. A great read.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Madelyn Goodman’s new book delves into themes of love, identity, and the struggle for understanding in a world marked by division. Goodman’s engaging prose invites readers to experience the beauty and complexity of a love that transcends cultural boundaries, inviting readers on a spellbinding and unforgettable journey of love and discovery.
Readers can purchase “Captured Hearts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
