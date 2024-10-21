Author Matt Click’s New Book “Jesus in Beijing: A Missionary Memoir of Christ's Victory in China” Reveals the Unstoppable Advance of the Gospel in a Communist Landscape
Recent release “Jesus in Beijing: A Missionary Memoir of Christ's Victory in China” from Covenant Books author Matt Click shares his gripping experiences as a missionary in communist China, illustrating the remarkable ways in which the gospel is proclaimed and lives are transformed, from remote villages to university lecture halls.
El Dorado, KS, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Matt Click has completed his new book, “Jesus in Beijing: A Missionary Memoir of Christ's Victory in China”: a compelling memoir that chronicles Click’s exhilarating journey as he serves as a missionary, sharing the gospel and making disciples in a landscape often marked by challenges and restrictions.
Throughout his decade-long mission in China, author Matt Click lived in multiple provinces, studied Mandarin, and traveled in and out of countless cities and villages, sharing the gospel everywhere he went. Since returning to the USA, Matt has pastored churches in Oklahoma and Kansas. He currently serves as an elder at Vine Community Church in El Dorado, a small town that is northeast of Wichita.
“‘Jesus in Beijing’ chronicles one missionary’s riveting journey as he proclaims the gospel and makes disciples in communist China,” writes Click. “In this collection of power-packed stories from the front lines, your heart will be inspired as you witness up close the advancement of Christ’s kingdom in unlikely places. You will be blessed and blown away by the steady and unstoppable triumph of King Jesus in the Middle Kingdom, whether in remote villages or in university lecture halls.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Matt Click’s new book is a testament to the strength of faith and the unyielding spirit of those who seek to share it, no matter the obstacles. Deeply personal and candid, “Jesus in Beijing” is a vital resource for anyone interested in global missions, the power of the gospel, or the stories of faith that shape our world.
Readers can purchase “Jesus in Beijing: A Missionary Memoir of Christ's Victory in China” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Throughout his decade-long mission in China, author Matt Click lived in multiple provinces, studied Mandarin, and traveled in and out of countless cities and villages, sharing the gospel everywhere he went. Since returning to the USA, Matt has pastored churches in Oklahoma and Kansas. He currently serves as an elder at Vine Community Church in El Dorado, a small town that is northeast of Wichita.
“‘Jesus in Beijing’ chronicles one missionary’s riveting journey as he proclaims the gospel and makes disciples in communist China,” writes Click. “In this collection of power-packed stories from the front lines, your heart will be inspired as you witness up close the advancement of Christ’s kingdom in unlikely places. You will be blessed and blown away by the steady and unstoppable triumph of King Jesus in the Middle Kingdom, whether in remote villages or in university lecture halls.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Matt Click’s new book is a testament to the strength of faith and the unyielding spirit of those who seek to share it, no matter the obstacles. Deeply personal and candid, “Jesus in Beijing” is a vital resource for anyone interested in global missions, the power of the gospel, or the stories of faith that shape our world.
Readers can purchase “Jesus in Beijing: A Missionary Memoir of Christ's Victory in China” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories