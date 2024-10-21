Author Matt Click’s New Book “Jesus in Beijing: A Missionary Memoir of Christ's Victory in China” Reveals the Unstoppable Advance of the Gospel in a Communist Landscape

Recent release “Jesus in Beijing: A Missionary Memoir of Christ's Victory in China” from Covenant Books author Matt Click shares his gripping experiences as a missionary in communist China, illustrating the remarkable ways in which the gospel is proclaimed and lives are transformed, from remote villages to university lecture halls.