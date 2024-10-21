Author Jeanette Moore’s New Book “Blending a Family Successfully” is a Guide to Help Readers Start and Grow a Strong Family Unit
Recent release “Blending a Family Successfully” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeanette Moore is a book based as a fundamental guide combining faith and life experiences to help make that family a reality.
Oak Forest, IL, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jeanette Moore, a doctor of theological studies, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book “Blending a Family Successfully”: an educational book that stresses the importance of the family unit and how diverse, different, and daunting it can be to understand how to bring a family together, let alone maintain it happily, but through this book the author seeks to give tips and guide to get started.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeanette Moore’s insightful book speaks from a place of faith and life experience to bring together the concept of a blended family to its readers and the variety of foundations that exist, but then moves on to the day to day basis of a family, and the steps to work toward to secure a loving, healthy, and wholesome family with dynamics, while keeping in line with many fundamentals so that readers can walk away with confidence and core values to blend their family successfully.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Blending a Family Successfully” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
