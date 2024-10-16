David H. Luding Recognized as an Influential Business Professional by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
La Vista, NE, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David H. Luding of La Vista, Nebraska has been recognized as an Influential Business Professional by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting and human resource information.
About David H. Luding
David H. Luding is a HCM senior professional project consultant and president of DHLuding Consulting Inc. Specializing in absence, time, pay, schedules, compensation, and workforce management, Luding acts as a team lead, functional analyst, business architect, trainer, and facilitator. As a PeopleSoft; HRIP- Human Resource Information professional, Luding has worked with companies internationally for the past 27 years and has completed over 200 projects. He is also an expert in core HR areas of job and position.
Prior to founding his own company, Luding was an independent contractor for various firms and a variety of HRMS applications such as PeopleSoft, ABRA, Ceridian, and Kronos projects. He also served as an intelligence specialist for the United States Air Force where he worked on classified military projects. Active in his industry, Luding is affiliated with S.H.R.M., I.H.R.M., and P.M.I.
David earned his B.S. in general studies from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1992. In his spare time, he likes taking walks, garage and estate sales and going to the movies.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
