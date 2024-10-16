Tara Britt’s New Book, "To Die for Her," is a Captivating Story That Follows an Agent & an Assistant Us Attorney in Their Dangerous Quest to Bring Down a Powerful Cartel
Sand Springs, OK, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tara Britt, a loving wife and mother, as well as a native of Oklahoma, has completed her most recent book, “To Die for Her”: a thrilling novel that follows the investigation of a dedicated DEA agent and an assisted United States attorney on the brink of capturing the notorious leader of a dangerous drug cartel.
After serving as a United States page, author Tara Britt received her bachelor’s degree in literature and her master’s degree in education from Northeastern State University. She taught English, creative writing, and drama to middle school children in Laredo, Texas, before attending law school at the University of Tulsa College of Law. Upon graduating with a Juris Doctorate in 1995, Britt began working as a prosecutor in the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, where she stayed for twenty-five years. The author has served as director of the juvenile division, as a sex crimes prosecutor, and as the supervisor of the misdemeanor division of that office and has taught cross-examination and trial practice on both the state and national levels.
“Agent Mike Slade has been tracking Cartel Lieutenant Miguel Ayala for months, but each time he gets close to arresting Ayala, Slade and his team of DEA agents find themselves walking into scenes of carnage instead of drugs, money, and Ayala,” writes Britt. “Assistant United States Attorney Staci Everly is ready to prove she can tackle difficult cases. She is assigned to aid Agent Slade in his quest to bring down Ayala. Working together, they discover there is a mole, tipping off Ayala and preventing Agent Slade from collecting the evidence needed to put Ayala away.
“As they get closer to discovering the truth, Staci’s life becomes in danger, therefore placing the case against Ayala in danger. Agent Slade must now work to find the mole and stop him, protect Staci, and protect the case, as well as get the evidence against Ayala in order to bring down the cartel’s operation in Missouri. As they make progress in the case, Agent Slade and Staci Everly also find themselves dealing with feelings they did not want. As they close in on the mole and Ayala, Mike Slade and Staci Everly are caught in a final showdown that could end in one or both of them being killed and where they are forced to acknowledge their love for one another.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tara Britt’s book is a pulse-pounding, fast-paced novel that will keep the pages turning with shocking twists and revelations as Slade and Staci get closer and closer to bringing down the dangerous cartel while navigating their feelings for each other. Compelling and character-driven, “To Die for Her” is perfect for fans of suspenseful romance and thrillers, offering a thrilling journey filled with unexpected romance and high-stakes danger.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “To Die for Her” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
