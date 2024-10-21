Dwain R. Leavy’s Newly Released "The Faith" is a Transformative Guide to Deepening Spiritual Understanding
“The Faith: Understanding the Principles of Kingdom Faith from Expectation to Manifestation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dwain R. Leavy is a powerful exploration of biblical faith principles, offering readers a step-by-step guide to moving from spiritual expectation to the realization of God’s promises.
Summerville, SC, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Faith: Understanding the Principles of Kingdom Faith from Expectation to Manifestation”: a compelling and insightful guide to the process of growing in faith. “The Faith: Understanding the Principles of Kingdom Faith from Expectation to Manifestation” is the creation of published author, Dwain R. Leavy, a dedicated husband, father, and ordained minister.
Leavy shares, “A recent survey found that a large majority of people who describe themselves as Christians struggle with faith and often succumb to fear and unbelief. The enemy has used our lack of understanding, along with fear and unbelief, to rob us of our inherited blessings through Christ. For many, faith has become a social media hashtag or some positive force that everyone can access to facilitate a better life. However, faith is not a social media hashtag, nor is it some positive force flowing throughout the universe that we tap into like a Star Wars Jedi. The faith of the Bible, also known as kingdom faith, is the key to experiencing the manifestation of what God has freely given to every believer. Everything that our Lord and Savior provided through His death, burial, and resurrection is available and accessible by faith.
“Throughout the pages of this book, we explore what I call the process of kingdom faith. Webster defines a process as a series of actions or steps taken to achieve a particular end. Just as there is a process to installing software on a computer or baking a cake, there is also a process to receiving what God promised in His Word. The process of kingdom faith incorporates various faith principles to move us from an expectation of the promises being fulfilled to experiencing the manifestation of those promises. It is my prayer that this book will lead you to a more intimate relationship with the Lord and will allow you to take full advantage of the benefits that God has given you through faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dwain R. Leavy’s new book offers readers a transformative path to understanding and applying faith in their daily lives, empowering them to unlock the full potential of their spiritual inheritance.
Consumers can purchase “The Faith: Understanding the Principles of Kingdom Faith from Expectation to Manifestation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Faith: Understanding the Principles of Kingdom Faith from Expectation to Manifestation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
