Ken A. Pelt’s Newly Released "Yoke Yourself To Jesus Christ" is a Bold and Spiritually Transformative Guide to Faith

“Yoke Yourself To Jesus Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ken A. Pelt is an impassioned call for readers to embrace faith, submit to God’s will, and prepare for eternal life. Through biblical insights and personal reflection, Pelt emphasizes the urgency of accepting Jesus Christ as Savior to avoid the perils of Hell.