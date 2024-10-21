Ken A. Pelt’s Newly Released "Yoke Yourself To Jesus Christ" is a Bold and Spiritually Transformative Guide to Faith
“Yoke Yourself To Jesus Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ken A. Pelt is an impassioned call for readers to embrace faith, submit to God’s will, and prepare for eternal life. Through biblical insights and personal reflection, Pelt emphasizes the urgency of accepting Jesus Christ as Savior to avoid the perils of Hell.
Kountz, TX, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Yoke Yourself To Jesus Christ,” a compelling and direct exploration of salvation through faith in Jesus Christ, is the creation of published author, Ken A. Pelt.
Pelt shares, “Father, I believe you sent your Son, Jesus to be born of a virgin. I believe Jesus was crucified for my sins. I believe Jesus was resurrected from the grave. I believe that Jesus ascended to Heaven where he intercedes for me.
“Father, I confess my sins and ask Your forgiveness. I ask Jesus to be my Savior and Lord. I want my name written in the 'Book of Life' and to have eternal life. A-men
The Holy Bible, KJV, Genesis 1: 27 'So God created man in His own image, in the image of God created him; male and female created He them.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ken A. Pelt’s new book encourages readers to reflect deeply on their spiritual lives and the choices they make regarding salvation and eternal destiny.
Consumers can purchase “Yoke Yourself To Jesus Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Yoke Yourself To Jesus Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
