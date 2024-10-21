Brenda Helton’s Newly Released "Holy Whisperings" is a Heartfelt Journey of Healing, Faith, and Self-Discovery
“Holy Whisperings” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brenda Helton is an inspiring story that follows the life of Beatrice as she navigates loss, family struggles, and the pursuit of her dreams, with themes of faith, perseverance, and emotional healing.
Trenton, OH, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Holy Whisperings”: a touching exploration of resilience and personal growth. “Holy Whisperings” is the creation of published author, Brenda Helton, who was born and raised in the Midwest. Brenda is a retired school teacher that dedicated thirty-five years of service in the public school setting.
Helton shares, “Beatrice was three years old when her parents, William and Francis Cummings, tragically died in a car accident. Ruth Singer, Francis’s older sister, was thunderstruck when she heard that she was named guardian of the minor child at the reading of her sister’s will. Being a stay-at-home mom to her three girls for the past ten years, living in a shoebox-sized house, and sacrificing personal wants and needs due to living on one income, Ruth was more than ready to break out of the house and return to the workplace. She finally reached the point where all three of her children would be in school. The thought of reversing in time to take on a three-year-old led to frustration and anger.
“As a result, Beatrice felt the brunt of her aunt’s negative emotions through no school support, treating her as an extra in the family, and belittling her physical appearance because it was different from her cousins.
“In spite of the negativity Beatrice felt from her aunt, she found comfort in the unique dreams that would come to her in the quiet of the night and the unconditional love that overflowed from her grandfather whom she called Pops. When he wasn’t in the farmhouse playing games with her or taking her outside to see Dusty the horse, he was sitting in his favorite chair by the window reading his Bible and writing in an old, leather-bound journal. When asked what he was writing, he would tell her when the time was right, she’d understand.
“A close school friend invited Beatrice to attend one of her equine-assisted therapy sessions as a guest. Watching from the observation deck of the therapy barn, Beatrice immediately felt a connection to the horses and the therapy approach to helping children and adults overcome emotional struggles. The desire to pursue this interest remained with her all through her high school years.
“One night, she overheard Aunt Ruth and Uncle Raymond say they weren’t going to pay for her university tuition. It wasn’t until Pops made the bold move to supersede Ruth’s authority and revealed the truth to Beatrice about her inheritance that she felt the confidence to begin her career as an equine therapist. Graduation from undergrad and graduate school quickly followed. Beatrice then established Baker Barn and met David, a medical psychotherapist, who became the love of her life. Eager to start a family, an accident on one of the horse trails turned their dreams upside down.
“Trials and heartaches followed as they held onto their dreams. Although her employees at Baker Barn were a great support, her biggest source of support came from her unique dreams and Pops’ journal of holy whisperings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Helton’s new book explores themes of overcoming adversity, finding inner strength, and the powerful role of faith and love in guiding life’s path.
Consumers can purchase “Holy Whisperings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Holy Whisperings,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Helton shares, “Beatrice was three years old when her parents, William and Francis Cummings, tragically died in a car accident. Ruth Singer, Francis’s older sister, was thunderstruck when she heard that she was named guardian of the minor child at the reading of her sister’s will. Being a stay-at-home mom to her three girls for the past ten years, living in a shoebox-sized house, and sacrificing personal wants and needs due to living on one income, Ruth was more than ready to break out of the house and return to the workplace. She finally reached the point where all three of her children would be in school. The thought of reversing in time to take on a three-year-old led to frustration and anger.
“As a result, Beatrice felt the brunt of her aunt’s negative emotions through no school support, treating her as an extra in the family, and belittling her physical appearance because it was different from her cousins.
“In spite of the negativity Beatrice felt from her aunt, she found comfort in the unique dreams that would come to her in the quiet of the night and the unconditional love that overflowed from her grandfather whom she called Pops. When he wasn’t in the farmhouse playing games with her or taking her outside to see Dusty the horse, he was sitting in his favorite chair by the window reading his Bible and writing in an old, leather-bound journal. When asked what he was writing, he would tell her when the time was right, she’d understand.
“A close school friend invited Beatrice to attend one of her equine-assisted therapy sessions as a guest. Watching from the observation deck of the therapy barn, Beatrice immediately felt a connection to the horses and the therapy approach to helping children and adults overcome emotional struggles. The desire to pursue this interest remained with her all through her high school years.
“One night, she overheard Aunt Ruth and Uncle Raymond say they weren’t going to pay for her university tuition. It wasn’t until Pops made the bold move to supersede Ruth’s authority and revealed the truth to Beatrice about her inheritance that she felt the confidence to begin her career as an equine therapist. Graduation from undergrad and graduate school quickly followed. Beatrice then established Baker Barn and met David, a medical psychotherapist, who became the love of her life. Eager to start a family, an accident on one of the horse trails turned their dreams upside down.
“Trials and heartaches followed as they held onto their dreams. Although her employees at Baker Barn were a great support, her biggest source of support came from her unique dreams and Pops’ journal of holy whisperings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Helton’s new book explores themes of overcoming adversity, finding inner strength, and the powerful role of faith and love in guiding life’s path.
Consumers can purchase “Holy Whisperings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Holy Whisperings,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories