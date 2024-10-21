In.Stand 2024 – Key Industry Trends and Innovative Solutions in Industrial Maintenance
At In.Stand 2024, Fieldcode showcased its digital-first approach to industrial maintenance, focusing on sustainability and automation. Positioned near the Innovation Area, the company demonstrated how its software solutions can streamline operations and enhance efficiency through predictive maintenance and process automation.
Nürnberg, Germany, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This year’s In.Stand 2024 trade fair, held from October 8-9 at Messe Stuttgart, demonstrated the critical role that maintenance and service play in the industrial sector, especially during challenging economic times. The event placed a strong emphasis on top industry topics like retrofitting, sustainability, and predictive maintenance. With over 70 exhibitors and a robust supporting program, In.Stand provided invaluable insights into how digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming the future of industrial maintenance.
Key highlights of the event included discussions on the increasing importance of predictive maintenance, which enables companies to reduce downtime by leveraging real-time data. Presentations also addressed the growing significance of sustainability in maintenance operations, focusing on how retrofitting older machinery with new technologies can extend equipment life and reduce environmental impact.
In.Stand 2024 was not only an exhibition of products and solutions but also a knowledge-sharing platform. The Expert Forum, which ran alongside the exhibition, featured presentations on digital transformation, AI in maintenance, and practical solutions for engineers. Topics covered by industry experts included machine learning applications for predictive maintenance and strategies for integrating smart industrial services.
The guided tours of the exhibition floor proved highly popular with attendees, who explored a range of software and hardware solutions. The IN.STAND Service Points, where practical solutions for maintenance engineers were showcased, also attracted significant attention. In particular, the interactive demonstrations at these service points, presented by newer companies, provided visitors with hands-on experience in tackling real-world maintenance challenges.
Positioned next to the Innovation Area, which featured startups and companies offering breakthrough technologies such as VR applications for maintenance, Fieldcode’s booth demonstrated its digital-first approach to industrial service management. "Being one of the few software solutions amidst a hall filled with machinery and physical products gave us a unique opportunity to demonstrate the value of digital transformation in maintenance," said Verena Wechsler, Software Trainer & Consultant at Fieldcode. "We had meaningful discussions with industry professionals about their operational challenges and showed how our software could automate processes and improve efficiency."
About Fieldcode:
Fieldcode is a field service management software built on 20 years of global expertise. It delivers a fully automated Zero-Touch process, automating ticket movement from creation to technician without manual intervention, and easing the workload for dispatchers. The software combines cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices to support customers' CO2 reduction goals and promote a positive environmental impact.
