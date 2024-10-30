Sierra Grill Chef-Owner Opened New Sierra BBQ in Lenexa, KS
Kansas City, KS, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Edwards, chef-owner of the acclaimed Sierra Grill, is excited to announce the opening of his latest venture, Sierra BBQ, located at 11099 Lackman Road, Lenexa, KS. This casual BBQ concept officially opened its doors on Tuesday, October 22, at 11:00 a.m.
Sierra BBQ is a laid-back sister concept to the popular Sierra Grill Steakhouse, bringing a taste of Kansas City BBQ with Ryan’s signature attention to detail. The menu will feature baby back and spareribs, brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork, smoked turkey, sausage, and more- all finished over a wood-fire grill to enhance flavor. Guests can also enjoy house-made sides such as BBQ beans, potato salad, and cheesy corn, crafted with the same care as the meat.
Ryan and his wife, whose maiden name inspired the “Sierra” brand, returned to Kansas City to raise their family and reconnect with their roots. “Sierra Grill gave us the chance to introduce upscale wood-fired cooking to Lenexa, and with its continued success, now feels like the perfect time to bring another passion to life,” says Ryan. “I’ve always had BBQ in my heart - we grew up cooking with fire, and I’ve been smoking meats at Sierra Grill for years.”
Tonya Mangels, Head of Marketing for Sierra Restaurant Group and founder of GRIT Advantage, a marketing strategy and restaurant consulting firm, adds, “Sierra Grill’s loyal guests are truly the heart of our success. Their passion for our distinctive scratch-made food and unwavering support has helped us exceed industry trends and achieve remarkable growth. We’re excited to see the same enthusiasm building around Sierra BBQ, where we’ll continue delivering the exceptional flavors and authentic experiences our guests love.”
Sierra BBQ will open in the original Sierra Grill location at College Blvd. and Lackman Road, offering a cozy 50-seat dining area with a warm, neighborhood feel. Designed for quick and convenient service, the focus will be on takeout, delivery, and catering - ideal for lunch breaks, office meetings, or casual family dinners. Guests will order at the counter, with fast, friendly service, bringing meals to their table. Initial hours of operation will be Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We’ve kept the space intimate and unpretentious, just as people fondly remember from our roots,” says Edwards. “It’s perfect for bringing people together over homestyle BBQ in a welcoming setting.”
About Sierra Restaurant Group
Sierra Restaurant Group operates Sierra Grill in Lenexa City Center and Sierra BBQ in Lenexa, KS. Sierra BBQ www.sierrabbq.com. Follow Sierra BBQ on Instagram @sierrabbq_kc or Facebook @sierrabbq. Follow Sierra Grill on Instagram @sierragrill_kc or Facebook @sierragrillkc. Visit https://sierragrillkc.com
Tonya Mangels
816-985-0892
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tonyamangels/
If you'd like photos, please contact me directly.
