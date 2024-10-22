Author Jessica Muir’s New Book, “The ABCs of Me: Affirmations for Children (and Adults),” Explores Self-Love and Respect While Journeying Through the Alphabet

Recent release “The ABCs of Me: Affirmations for Children (and Adults)” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jessica Muir is an uplifting journey through the alphabet designed to foster self-love in both children and adults. Through its colorful pages and encouraging messages, the book teaches readers to embrace their self-worth and harness the magic of positive affirmations.