Author Jessica Muir’s New Book, “The ABCs of Me: Affirmations for Children (and Adults),” Explores Self-Love and Respect While Journeying Through the Alphabet
Recent release “The ABCs of Me: Affirmations for Children (and Adults)” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jessica Muir is an uplifting journey through the alphabet designed to foster self-love in both children and adults. Through its colorful pages and encouraging messages, the book teaches readers to embrace their self-worth and harness the magic of positive affirmations.
Pocatello, ID, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jessica Muir, a dedicated mother of two who currently resides in Southeast Idaho enjoys writing, literature, and music, has completed her new book, “The ABCs of Me: Affirmations for Children (and Adults)”: a delightful and uplifting book that offers readers of all ages an engaging journey through the alphabet, combining the joy of learning with the transformative power of self-affirmations.
“This fun book takes you on an uplifting journey through the alphabet, blending the joy of learning with the power of affirmations,” writes Muir. “It is a vibrant and inclusive approach with colorful pages and the encouragement needed to foster a love for self-expression through self-love. The rhyming patterns make learning a delightful experience and blend education with inspiration. Children as well as adults will learn the magic of self-worth and affirmations in a celebration of positivity for all ages.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jessica Muir’s book blends education with inspiration, creating a unique resource that supports personal growth and self-acceptance. With colorful artwork to help bring Muir’s inclusive work to life, “The ABCs of Me” is sure to resonate with readers of all walks of life, empowering them to develop a strong sense of self-worth and optimism.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The ABCs of Me: Affirmations for Children (and Adults)" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
