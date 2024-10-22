Dhurgham Abdulkareem’s Newly Released “Muhammad” Offers a Profound Exploration of Religious Contradictions and Societal Challenges

“Muhammad: The Prophet of the Unknown Nation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dhurgham Abdulkareem dives deep into significant questions of faith, societal contradictions, and religious extremism. Abdulkareem invites readers from all backgrounds to ponder the complexities of belief systems, the role of history in shaping societies, and the quest for peaceful coexistence.