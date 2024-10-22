Dhurgham Abdulkareem’s Newly Released “Muhammad” Offers a Profound Exploration of Religious Contradictions and Societal Challenges
“Muhammad: The Prophet of the Unknown Nation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dhurgham Abdulkareem dives deep into significant questions of faith, societal contradictions, and religious extremism. Abdulkareem invites readers from all backgrounds to ponder the complexities of belief systems, the role of history in shaping societies, and the quest for peaceful coexistence.
Winter Spring, FL, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Muhammad: The Prophet of the Unknown Nation”: an insightful and thought-provoking book that examines the contradictions within faith, history, and societal norms, particularly from an Islamic perspective. “Muhammad: The Prophet of the Unknown Nation” is the creation of published author, Dhurgham Abdulkareem.
Abdulkareem shares, “Everyone has the right to question the world around us. How is faith formed without first asking questions?
· Why did a member of the Iraqi parliament say, “The Americans and the British came to teach you manners and respect, O sons of Muhammad?”
· How my journey began. Questioning everyone and myself. Learning explaining the contradictions and consequences of many known and unknown events.
I touch upon things that others had spoken about, but it did not see the light. This book will take you to what you do not expect. It is not with you or against you—it is here to support you, to improve your life decisions.
Join me on this adventure as I explore some of these questions and seek to find my path.
It is our right, dear reader, to wonder, to question. I hope I can get your attention a little bit to read this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dhurgham Abdulkareem’s new book delves into themes of faith, history, and the need for honest examination of religious and societal structures. Abdulkareem offers a bold perspective that encourages readers to think critically about the world they live in.
Consumers can purchase “Muhammad: The Prophet of the Unknown Nation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Muhammad: The Prophet of the Unknown Nation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
