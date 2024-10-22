J.B. Wise’s Newly Released “Genesis: Generation one: A symphony of how it all began” is a Captivating and Expressive Retelling of Creation
“Genesis: Generation one: A symphony of how it all began” from Christian Faith Publishing author J.B. Wise is a lyrical and imaginative exploration of the biblical creation story, blending poetry and narrative to offer a fresh perspective on the origins of life and the world.
New York, NY, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Genesis: Generation one: A symphony of how it all began”, a poetic and thought-provoking retelling of the creation story that invites readers to delve into the mysteries of our origins, is the creation of published author, J.B. Wise.
Wise shares, “Humbly I introduce my pen name, J. B. Wise—storyteller and the author of this book. I’m pleased to bring you this exposition of perhaps the oldest and possibly the very first romance, which populated our entire planet. This fascinating arrangement of wordplay is used to poetically put together the story of our origins, a story that has been passed down for generations in which there has been an account since the beginning of time.
As we attempt to fathom this magnificent concept of creation and its purpose, we start with the reverence for the Lord our Father, then with that brings the beginning of wisdom and knowledge of the Holy One.
Let’s ask for His Spirit, and that it may open our awareness, heighten our intellect to consciously receive insight for understanding the supernatural events that take place in this book.
Pay attention! The story I bring to you is inspired by the book of truth. Prepare yourselves for this blend of lyrical content. My attempt to stimulate the mind’s eye and allow the brilliance of your own imagination illuminates and creates its own masterpiece while reading. This is a remix of the book of Genesis: Generation One, A Symphony of How It All Began.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J.B. Wise’s new book is an engaging installment to the “The Infinitely Limitless books of Wonder” series, offering readers a unique and enriching experience of the Genesis story.
Consumers can purchase “Genesis: Generation one: A symphony of how it all began” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Genesis: Generation one: A symphony of how it all began,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
