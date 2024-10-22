Josie Wheaton’s Newly Released “The Ball That Wouldn’t Bounce” is a Heartwarming and Engaging Tale of Friendship
“The Ball That Wouldn’t Bounce” from Christian Faith Publishing author Josie Wheaton is a delightful children’s story that explores the themes of friendship, forgiveness, and the challenges of mending relationships after a mistake.
New York, NY, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Ball That Wouldn’t Bounce”: a charming and meaningful story that teaches young readers about the importance of friendship, understanding, and making amends. “The Ball That Wouldn’t Bounce” is the creation of published author, Josie Wheaton, a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Wheaton shares, “Brandon and Billy are best friends. They do everything together. They both even joined a contest at the summer celebration. When Brandon does something that hurts Billy, can their friendship be fixed?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Josie Wheaton’s new book is an engaging and relatable story that helps children understand the value of friendship and the importance of saying sorry when things go wrong.
Consumers can purchase “The Ball That Wouldn’t Bounce” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Ball That Wouldn’t Bounce,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
