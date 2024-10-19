Equity Protect Granted Patents for Groundbreaking Data Security Technology
Reno, NV, October 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Equity Protect, a leader in real estate fraud prevention and data security, proudly announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted several key patents for its innovative multi-computer processing technology designed to protect data from unauthorized modification.
The newly granted patents (Pub. No.: 2024/0273224 A1) cover Equity Protect's proprietary encryption and data security system, which includes:
1. Real Property Protection: This technology focuses on safeguarding tangible property assets by preventing unauthorized recording of ownership documents and monitoring changes in third-party databases related to asset addresses. The system is designed to receive protection requests for assets, access associated data, and generate secure tokens using encryption and/or hash functions. These secure tokens are then recorded on a distributed, synchronized database.
2. Biometric Authentication: Utilizing biometric data and other forms of authentication, the system ensures that requests to modify or remove security content are validated against the valid owner's identity, providing an additional layer of security against unauthorized access.
These advancements represent a significant leap in the fight against real estate fraud, providing robust protection mechanisms that leverage modern cryptographic techniques and biometric verification to secure sensitive data. Equity Protect's system functions seamlessly with third-party databases, ensuring that any attempt to tamper with recorded documents is detected and prevented.
Marcia R. Moore, Hancock County Recorder, commented on the importance of these innovations: "Here in Hancock County, we are committed to protecting our citizens from real estate fraud. Equity Protect's cutting-edge technology is a game-changer, offering our community unparalleled security and peace of mind." Read More
Equity Protect's patented system enhances security for property owners and introduces significant efficiencies for organizations managing real estate transactions and their respective documents. By integrating this technology, businesses can offer their clients a higher level of protection against fraud, ultimately fostering greater trust and reliability in the market.
"This technology is groundbreaking. It incorporates a multi-factor authentication component for recorded documents, ensuring that any future modifications require subsequent approvals," said Ryan Marshall, CEO.
For more information about Equity Protect's patented technologies and services, please contact:
Equity Protect
Website: www.equityprotect.com
Phone: +1 (888) 213-2959
Email: media@equityprotect.com
About Equity Protect
Equity Protect is at the forefront of real estate fraud prevention and data security. The company develops innovative solutions to safeguard property owners and organizations from unauthorized data modifications and fraud, ensuring the integrity and security of real estate transactions worldwide.
