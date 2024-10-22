Catherine Horton’s Newly Released “Bounty Hunters” is a Gripping and Action-Packed Tale of Love, Betrayal, and Survival
“Bounty Hunters” from Christian Faith Publishing author Catherine Horton is an intense and captivating novel that explores the complexities of past relationships, the challenges of trust, and the thrill of life-and-death pursuits.
Mcconnells, SC, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Bounty Hunters”: a thrilling narrative that delves into the lives of two bounty hunters with a complicated past. “Bounty Hunters” is the creation of published author, Catherine Horton, a dedicated wife, mother of two, and elementary educator.
Horton shares, “Two bounty hunters. Once upon a time, they were engaged. Now a heart is broken, and one of them is wanted for murder.
Is it Catherine Wade? A female bounty hunter, she must compete against men for jobs. Then she has to bring the wanted man in, who is bigger and stronger than her.
Is it Joshua Moore? An older bounty hunter, Joshua is hiding secrets from his past. He does not show his emotions.
Can these two become lovers again, overcome their pasts, deal with life-and-death situations and shoot-outs?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Catherine Horton’s new book offers readers a fast-paced and emotional journey through a world where danger and passion collide.
Consumers can purchase “Bounty Hunters” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bounty Hunters,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
