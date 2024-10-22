D. A. Grey’s New Book “Buffalo” is a Compelling Narrative of Courage, Justice, and Redemption Set Against the Backdrop of the Great African American Migration
Boston, MD, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author D. A. Grey, a PhD experimental psychologist who served as chairperson and professor in a number of universities while engaging in basic behavioral research and teaching before retiring, has completed his most recent book “Buffalo”: a powerful tale of resilience and redemption that follows Clarence and Darrell Johnson, brothers who navigate divergent paths in a new urban landscape, and Albert Blake, whose act of bravery thrusts him into a dangerous position within the corrupt judicial system.
In “Buffalo,” Grey portrays the divergent paths taken by brothers Clarence and Darrell Johnson, who escape to the North seeking opportunities but find themselves on opposite sides of morality and justice. While Clarence strives to uphold his values despite the challenges, Darrell succumbs to abuse of power as a police officer, perpetuating a cycle of violence and corruption.
The novel takes a gripping turn when teenager Albert Blake intervenes to protect an innocent bystander from a bully, unwittingly setting off a chain of events that will alter his life forever. When a bully is found dead and Albert becomes the prime suspect, Detective Darrell Johnson’s pursuit threatens to unravel Albert’s life and tear apart his family.
“This story is one of the thousand threads of experience that communities and individuals endured through the chapters of the Great African American Migration from the South to the North,” writes Grey. “The need to flee from the harsh, desperate lifestyles in the South into the perceived light of hope offered by the urban North was ever-present. Some made it through the transition to jobs and future possibilities. Others adjusted and held on to their values and struggled to keep their eyes on the prize. Or they turned to whatever it took to survive, which included engaging in questionable and misguided behavior.”
Published by Fulton Books, D. A. Grey’s book will take readers on an unforgettable journey as it explores themes of identity, justice, and the resilience of the human spirit. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Buffalo” sheds light on historical and contemporary issues of racial justice and systemic bias, offering a story of hope, resilience, and the transformative power of truth in the face of injustice.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Buffalo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
