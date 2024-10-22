Samcy Kodumon’s New Book, "The First Book of an Exotic," is a Poignant Tale That Explores the Harsh Realities of Displacement and the Illusion of the American Dream
New York, NY, October 22, 2024 -- Fulton Books author Samcy Kodumon, who was born and raised in a small village in Kerala, India, and has worked as a photographer, cabdriver, inventory clerk, bus driver, and eventually as a major New York public transport supervising dispatcher, has completed his most recent book, "The First Book of an Exotic": a profound and stirring exploration of the immigrant experience in America, delving into the trials and tribulations faced by a nurse who, along with her family, is brought to the United States amidst a health-care crisis in the 1970s, only to confront a reality far removed from their expectations.
“A graveyard, fresh dirt, bleak skies—these are the things that Alice is left to fill the void of the passing of her husband, John,” writes Kodumon. “Her memories alone of their love that started in a small village in Kerala, India, is not enough to comfort her in the darkness of a cemetery in the United States, so far away from home. Brought overseas by the nursing gap in the 1970s that so desperately left the United States in a health-care crisis, Alice is a displaced nurse who brought her family, including her brother, Jose, with her on this arduous journey. Although Alice’s profession is essential to building the economy, she is not met with a welcome committee or happiness on arrival. She suffers through rejection, discrimination, and prejudice at the hands of the men and women who begged for her and others like her to be here.
“The passion of her brother, Jose, was for writing, and he yearned to go back to his home country with the money needed to kick-start his career. He soon discovers that the American dream is nothing but a mirage—he realizes that the invitation to this monumental country does not come with instructions on how to survive it. As America becomes more polarized, they are forced to lose their dignity, self-worth, culture, and honor to make it day by day in a country whose people see them as a threat. Through the struggle, Jose intensely questions humanity. Will he, his friends, and sister, Alice, succumb to the unintended role they play as Atlas in carrying the burdens of the exotics that are now trapped here?”
Published by Fulton Books, Samcy Kodumon’s book is not just a story about individual hardship but a broader commentary on the immigrant experience and the often-unseen burdens carried by those who seek a better life in America. Enlightening and character-driven, Kodumon’s evocative storytelling captures the essence of cultural dislocation, the clash of expectations versus reality, and the intense personal and collective struggle to find a sense of belonging and self-worth amidst an ongoing quest for dignity and respect.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The First Book of an Exotic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
