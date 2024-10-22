Michael Veluppillai’s New Book, "Wake Up, America," is a Scathing Exploration of the Ironies and Contradictions from Throughout the Trump Presidency and Administration
Riverside, CA, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Veluppillai, a historian whose area of specialization focuses on pivotal periods such as the Civil War and the Reconstruction era, as well as the complexities of immigration history, has completed his most recent book, “Wake Up, America: Unmasking the Trump Presidency—A Nation Enclosed in an Open Air Prison: Exploring the Irony of an Immigrant Son and the Citizenship Illegitimacy of Melania Trump”: a powerful and incisive critique of one of the most polarizing presidents in American history, highlighting the contradictions of the Trump presidency, especially focusing on his anti-immigration policies.
“Wake Up, America: Unmasking the Trump Presidency—A Nation Enclosed in an Open Air Prison” serves as a piercing, insightful dissection of one of the most controversial periods in American history. It brings a critical eye to the dichotomy at the heart of the Trump administration—an immigrant son who became a fortress-building president and a First Lady whose ambiguous citizenship journey stands in stark contrast to her husband’s stringent immigration policies.
“This book explores the deep ironies embedded within Donald Trump’s presidency, examining how a leader, born from immigrants, imposed policies that undercut the very essence of America’s foundational mythos: a nation built by and for immigrants,” writes Veluppillai. “At the same time, Foster delves into the contentious debate surrounding Melania Trump’s path to US citizenship, raising questions about fairness, transparency, and the double standards that appear to pervade the upper echelons of power.
“Through meticulous research and compelling narratives, it exposes how the Trump administration’s actions created a paradoxical open air prison—a country where liberty is a headline yet often a hollow promise. The book interlaces analysis with real-life impacts, showing how these policies have reshaped American society and how they continue to influence the national conversation.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Veluppillai’s book is more than a political critique; it is a clarion call to all citizens to reconsider what it means to be American in the modern world, urging a recommitment to the ideals of diversity, openness, and justice. This thought-provoking work is essential for anyone seeking to understand the complexities and contradictions of recent American history and its implications for the future.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Wake Up, America: Unmasking the Trump Presidency—A Nation Enclosed in an Open Air Prison: Exploring the Irony of an Immigrant Son and the Citizenship Illegitimacy of Melania Trump” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
